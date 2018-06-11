Badshah to produce a musical web-series under his newly launched production house Afterhours

MUMBAI: After successfully producing Punjabi film, Ardaas, in 2016, famous rapper Badshah is all set to venture into production with his production house, Afterhours.

Cashing on the advent of the digital platform, Afterhour’s first show will be Lockdown, a musical web-series. The series will be launched in collaboration with One Digital Entertainment, India’s largest digital entertainment network. It is also learnt that each episode will have a run time of 30 minutes.

Excited about his new venture, Badshah stated, “I am thrilled and nervous to start something new altogether. Production has always enticed me and this is a domain which I have always wanted to explore. The first project launching under the banner will be a musical web-series titled Lockdown featuring music icons such as Raftaar, Kailash Kher, Sachin Jigar, Monali Thakur collaborating with digital stars such as Shirley Setia, Jonita Gandhi, Raja Kumari, Mickey Singh. The curated series of musicals will stream on Zee Entertainment’s OTT platform Zee 5 that will give the audiences a brand new flavour to consumption. Since One Digital Entertainment has been fruitfully tapping the nerves of content generation in the digital arena, I am looking forward to creating some cool content with them.”

Commenting on the association, One Digital Entertainment COO and Co-Founder Gurpreet Singh added, "As a company, we have always worked towards creating and enabling innovative ideas. Today digital is as integral a function as mainstream while modern-day digital sensations are at par with mainstream musicians when it comes to the demand chain. Hence the format will showcase the newer consumption patterns of the audience and be a trend blazer of sorts. Badshah’s foresight is very diverse and we are pleased to be an integral part of his entrepreneurial endeavours.”

Afterhours will not only curate content for digital, film and television platforms, but would also cater to music, performing arts, fiction, and infotainment, culture etc.