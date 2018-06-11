RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Jun 2018 18:18 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah to produce a musical web-series under his newly launched production house Afterhours

MUMBAI: After successfully producing Punjabi film, Ardaas, in 2016, famous rapper Badshah is all set to venture into production with his production house, Afterhours.

Cashing on the advent of the digital platform, Afterhour’s first show will be Lockdown, a musical web-series. The series will be launched in collaboration with One Digital Entertainment, India’s largest digital entertainment network. It is also learnt that each episode will have a run time of 30 minutes.

Excited about his new venture, Badshah stated, “I am thrilled and nervous to start something new altogether. Production has always enticed me and this is a domain which I have always wanted to explore. The first project launching under the banner will be a musical web-series titled Lockdown featuring music icons such as Raftaar, Kailash Kher, Sachin Jigar, Monali Thakur collaborating with digital stars such as Shirley Setia, Jonita Gandhi, Raja Kumari, Mickey Singh. The curated series of musicals will stream on Zee Entertainment’s OTT platform Zee 5 that will give the audiences a brand new flavour to consumption. Since One Digital Entertainment has been fruitfully tapping the nerves of content generation in the digital arena, I am looking forward to creating some cool content with them.”

Commenting on the association, One Digital Entertainment COO and Co-Founder Gurpreet Singh added, "As a company, we have always worked towards creating and enabling innovative ideas. Today digital is as integral a function as mainstream while modern-day digital sensations are at par with mainstream musicians when it comes to the demand chain. Hence the format will showcase the newer consumption patterns of the audience and be a trend blazer of sorts. Badshah’s foresight is very diverse and we are pleased to be an integral part of his entrepreneurial endeavours.”

Also Read: As a producer I wanted to do something I am very proud of: Badshah

Afterhours will not only curate content for digital, film and television platforms, but would also cater to music, performing arts, fiction, and infotainment, culture etc.

Tags
Badshah Raftaar Kailash Kher Sachin Jigar Monali Thakur Shirley Setia Jonita Gandhi Raja Kumari ZEE 5 Zee Entertainment One Digital Entertainment Gurpreet Singh OTT platform Afterhours Ardaas
Related news
News | 11 Jun 2018

Sukhwinder, Monali to take their gigs to audience's homes

MUMBAI: Popular singers like Sukhwinder Singh, Neeti Mohan, Monali Thakur and Armaan Malik will sing to audiences in the comfort of their homes through radio. After two editions, Radio City's property "Aap Jahaan, Concert Wahaan" will soon return with another one.

read more
News | 11 Jun 2018

Akasa hopes to be as successful as Neha Kakkar, Monali

MUMBAI: Akasa Singh, best known for singing the foot-tapping number, Kheech Meri Photo, is riding high on the success of her debut pop single, Thug Ranjha.

read more
News | 08 Jun 2018

Within 24 hours of Sonam (Kapoor) reposting the video, I was on a flight to Mumbai: Lisa Mishra

MUMBAI: The power of social media has been proven time and again. The recent success and emergence of Lisa Mishra is a validation enough.

read more
News | 06 Jun 2018

Monali Thakur shoots for a new music video?

MUMBAI: Seems like Monali Thakur, who recently released her debut single, Tamanna, is in no mood to rest as the singer is busy shooting for her next song. Well, we don’t know the details of her next single, but Monali’s social media pictures give a few hints.

read more
News | 06 Jun 2018

We just can't get over these Neha Kakkar songs

MUMBAI: It’s Neha Kakkar’s birthday today. Known for her sensual and bold style of singing, babli Neha Kakkar is one of the top singers in the country today.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Artist Aloud announces the third season of World Music Day Festival in association with Hard Rock Cafe

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supports and promotes independent music, is bacread more

Press Releases
Radiocity.in extends leadership in digital with programmatic offering for advertisers via AdsWizz and Google AdWords

MUMBAI: Radio City’s digital arm, radiocity.in has undertaken formidable steps to further strengread more

Press Releases
Mirchi and Philips', 'Philips Fresh Express' to create awareness about summer nutrition

MUMBAI:  In line with its commitment of improving people’s lives, Philips Kitchen Appliances lauread more

Press Releases
Radio City Mumbai and Delhi RJs join hands to cheer for Indian Football Team

MUMBAI: Radio City with the Football Federation of India took up the onus of evoking a sense of pread more

News
BARC Week 22: Mastiii's struggle to reclaim the first position remain futile

MUMBAI: Not much changed in Audience Broadcast Research Council’s (BARC) Week 22 data in compariread more

top# 5 articles

1
Makers of 'Hanuman Vs Mahiravana' release film's first song

MUMBAI: Green Gold Animation, the creators of popular animated show Chhota Bheem, released the first song from their upcoming animated film Hanuman...read more

2
I have learnt from my father that there is no substitute for hard work and I follow that: Ananya Birla

MUMBAI: To be born in a family of first entrepreneurs and choose a vocation of different stream takes guts. Ananya Birla, eldest daughter of Kumar...read more

3
Cheryl to spill beans on the rocky relationship with Payne

MUMBAI: Singer Cheryl Tweedy is set to get personal on her rocky relationship with singer Liam Payne as part of her ­musical comeback. The former...read more

4
Avicii's death certificate references Islamic calendar

MUMBAI: Swedish DJ and record producer Avicii's death certificate has a reference to the Islamic calendar. He was 28 when he died.The world-renowned...read more

5
Badshah to produce a musical web-series under his newly launched production house Afterhours

MUMBAI: After successfully producing Punjabi film, Ardaas, in 2016, famous rapper Badshah is all set to venture into production with his production...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group