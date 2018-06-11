RadioandMusic
News |  11 Jun 2018 14:55 |  By RnMTeam

Avicii's death certificate references Islamic calendar

MUMBAI: Swedish DJ and record producer Avicii's death certificate has a reference to the Islamic calendar. He was 28 when he died.

The world-renowned artiste, whose given name was Tim Bergling, died on 21 April 2018 here, by committing suicide with a broken glass that he used to cut himself.

His death certificate was released nearly two months after his passing, reports tmz.com.

According to the document, his date of death in the Hijri calendar is 8 April 1439. His religion is listed as Christian of Swedish nationality.

Following his death, his family said that he was not made for the business machine he found himself in and was a sensitive" and fragile man, who wanted to shun the spotlight.

(Source: IANS)

Avicii Tim Bergling DJ Swedish record producer Christian Islamic calendar Hijri calendar
