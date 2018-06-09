RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Jun 2018 18:48 |  By RnMTeam

Motivational number, 'Fateh' from 'Sanju' to release tomorrow

MUMBAI: The next song, Fateh, from the much anticipated Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Sanju, will release tomorrow at 11 am. The song, which is learnt to be a motivational number, is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

Director Rajkumar made an announcement about the song through his social media handle.

The official handle of Vinod Chopra films, also tweeted about Fateh, along with the posters of the song.

VVC’s tweet read, “A song that will resonate with the fighter in you! #Sanju’s new song #KarHarMaidaanFateh is coming out tomorrow 11 AM. Bhoolna matt!”

The first song, Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya has already garnered over 15 million views on YouTube. The song is crooned by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, the music of this motivational song is composed by Vikram Montrose. Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani will release on 29 June 2018. Based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, the movie is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani.

Tags
Sanju Ranbir Kapoor Rajkumar Hirani Shreya Ghoshal T-Series Sukhwinder Singh Rajkumar Hirani Films Vidhu Vinod Chopra Sonu Nigam Sunidhi Chauhan Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya
Related news
News | 07 Jun 2018

Pritam looking for new music talent

MUMBAI: Composer Pritam is in search of new music talent for his upcoming project.He will also be seen as a judge along with rapper Badshah and singer Sunidhi Chauhan on the second season of the show, Dil Hai Hindustani.

read more
News | 07 Jun 2018

I choose music over singing or composing: Tushar Joshi

MUMBAI: The Race anthem, Allah Duhai Hai, is carried forward in the third instalment of the movie too. The earlier tracks were composed by ace composer Pritam. This time however, as Pritam was pre-occupied, he decided to pass the baton to his own protégé, Tushar Joshi.

read more
News | 07 Jun 2018

Guru Randhawa's 'Made in India' trends at #1 on YouTube

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s newest song, Made In India has taken the nation by storm since it dropped online. The song is trending at number one position on YouTube. Watch the video here:

read more
News | 06 Jun 2018

We just can't get over these Neha Kakkar songs

MUMBAI: It’s Neha Kakkar’s birthday today. Known for her sensual and bold style of singing, babli Neha Kakkar is one of the top singers in the country today.

read more
News | 05 Jun 2018

'Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya' from 'Sanju' trends at #1 on YouTube

MUMBAI: The first song Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya from the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Sanju is trending at number one on YouTube. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan, the song will take you on a nostalgic ride to the 1980’s.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Mirchi and Philips', 'Philips Fresh Express' to create awareness about summer nutrition

MUMBAI:  In line with its commitment of improving people’s lives, Philips Kitchen Appliances lauread more

Press Releases
Radio City Mumbai and Delhi RJs join hands to cheer for Indian Football Team

MUMBAI: Radio City with the Football Federation of India took up the onus of evoking a sense of pread more

News
BARC Week 22: Mastiii's struggle to reclaim the first position remain futile

MUMBAI: Not much changed in Audience Broadcast Research Council’s (BARC) Week 22 data in compariread more

Press Releases
Ultra Media and Entertainment launches 6 dedicated music apps of Old and Evergreen Bollywood songs

MUMBAI: Ultra Media and Entertainment has launched six music apps of old and evergreen Bollywoodread more

Press Releases
MY FM launches notorious character 'Chingum Boy' for its new markets

MUMBAI:  MY FM has brought on air the notorious quackster of the quacks, Chingum Boy, a concept read more

top# 5 articles

1
Bollyboom: Guru Randhawa's powerhouse performance in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, who is currently on his nine-city tour, Bollyboom, delivered a powerhouse performance, yesterday in Mumbai. The singer was...read more

2
As a music producer, I do face the commercial pressures of making a song sound hit in Bollywood: Meghdeep Bose

Meghdeep Bose is one name, who has been doing rounds in the Bollywood circle for his quintessential music production as well as arrangement since he...read more

3
Palak Muchhal stalked, man arrested

MUMBAI: A man from Bihar allegedly hounded Palak Muchhal with unwanted attention until she was compelled to file a police complaint against the man...read more

4
PBR Streetgang delivers thumping remix of Mason's 'Dance, Shake, Move'

MUMBAI: UK duo PBR Streetgang, aka Bonar Bradberry and Tom Thorpe, have delivered their gruff remix of Dutch DJ Mason’s latest release, Dance, Shake...read more

5
Jauz unveils brand-new single 'Diamonds' featuring Kiiara

MUMBAI: American DJ and producer Jauz has unveiled his fresh release, Diamonds, a lusciously deep and melodic track that utilises the silky vocals...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group