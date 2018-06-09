Motivational number, 'Fateh' from 'Sanju' to release tomorrow

MUMBAI: The next song, Fateh, from the much anticipated Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Sanju, will release tomorrow at 11 am. The song, which is learnt to be a motivational number, is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

Director Rajkumar made an announcement about the song through his social media handle.

The official handle of Vinod Chopra films, also tweeted about Fateh, along with the posters of the song.

VVC’s tweet read, “A song that will resonate with the fighter in you! #Sanju’s new song #KarHarMaidaanFateh is coming out tomorrow 11 AM. Bhoolna matt!”

The first song, Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya has already garnered over 15 million views on YouTube. The song is crooned by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, the music of this motivational song is composed by Vikram Montrose. Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani will release on 29 June 2018. Based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, the movie is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani.