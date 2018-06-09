Bollyboom: Guru Randhawa's powerhouse performance in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, who is currently on his nine-city tour, Bollyboom, delivered a powerhouse performance, yesterday in Mumbai. The singer was performing at Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity Kurla in Mumbai.

Guru, who enjoys performing live the most, said to IANS, "When the audience resonates with my music and sings every single word from the song, the high of performing live is unmatched. The thrill, the love, the energy all makes it an unforgettable experience."

The team of Bollyboom also shared the exclusive pictures of Guru’s performance from the concert.

Guru’s earlier shows at Ahmedabad and Bhubaneswar, from the Bollyboom tour, ran to packed houses.

Meanwhile, the High Rated Gabru singer will be performing in Pune, today, at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune.