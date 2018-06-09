Armaan Malik buys iPhone 8, supports HIV cause

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, who recently bought a brand new red iPhone 8, actually ended up contributing for HIV cause. iPhone’s this new colour scheme, available for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus is part of the PRODUCT(RED) initiative, a program that gives a percentage of sales to the Global Fund to fight HIV/AIDS.

Speaking about the same, Armaan said, “My mom wanted an iPhone, so I thought of buying iPhone 8 Red. But, when a friend of mine told me about the HIV initiative associated with the purchase of iPhone red, I searched online regarding the same and was happy to have contributed for the cause. I learnt that Apple is contributing the money obtained from the sale of iPhone 8 Red towards Global Fund to fight HIV/AIDS. It feels great that something good is happening.”

Armaan also shared about his social contribution on his social media handle.

You know I’m always on my phone, and you know I love red. My new iPhone 8 RED helps bring us a step closer to being an HIV/AIDS free generation.



Every purchase contributes to the global fund to fight AIDS and I couldnt be happier to own it! Time for some selfies now pic.twitter.com/osWFdJvK5g — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 8, 2018

The 22-year-old also bagged his debut Filmfare South nomination recently, for his Kannada song, Ondhu Malebillu and Telugu song, Hello, respectively.