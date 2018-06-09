Actors of almost every generation have danced on my songs: Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: King of disco, Bappi Lahiri, who has been singing and composing for over 45 years now, has sung for Bollywood actors of almost every generation.

Bappi, who recently put up a fabulous show through his event, Yaad Aa Raha Hai, said, “From Dilip Saab to Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Aamir Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan etc. Bollywood actor of every era has danced on my songs.”

“Industry has only two people, Amitabh Bachchan in films and Bappi Lahiri in music. We both believe in working and age is not a barrier,” the evergreen singer, who wants to continue singing, further added.

Bappi Lahiri has recently sung Tamma Tamma Again for Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer, Badrinath Ki Dulhani, Zubi Zubi for Noor, Raat Baaki for the Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha starrer, Ittefaq. Both songs are the recreated versions of his original songs

Meanwhile, Bappi Lahiri has sung as well as composed for three upcoming films, Do Pal Pyaar Ke, Disco Dancing Star with B. Subhash who had also directed Mithun Chakraborty’s, Disco Dancer. Bappi’s third film happens to be a feature film, based on the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee for which the singer has given music as well as crooned songs.

The music of the film has turned out to be wonderful. I believe that it is going to be a superhit among youngsters,” said the 65-year-old singer, who still holds energy like that of a fresher.