News |  08 Jun 2018

Prince's Estate announces 'Piano & a Microphone 1983' album

MUMBAI: On late musician Princes 60th birth anniversary on 7 June, his estate announced that it will release the first full album titled Piano And A Microphone 1983 since the deluxe edition of Purple Rain last year.

It is a collection of solo songs recorded at home by the late singer.

The estate released the first song from the album, a cover of the spiritual song, Mary Don't You Weep, which will be featured during the end credits of Spike Lee's, BlacKkKlansman film, which will be released in August, reports variety.com.

The album features versions of Purple rain and 17 days.

While the album shares a title with Prince's final concert tour, the album pre-dates it by some 33 years. 

Purple Rain
