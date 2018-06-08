RadioandMusic
News |  08 Jun 2018 17:01 |  By RnMTeam

Is 'Party Chale On' from 'Race 3' another visually appealing party song?

MUMBAI: The fourth song, Party Chale On from Race 3 just dropped online today. Sung by Mika Singh and Iulia Vantur, the song is a visually appealing number that has failed on lyrics and Iulia’s singing.

Though featuring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem save the party song, the lyrics, penned by Hardik Acharya seem kiddish and too ordinary to standout. The music by Vicky-Hardik is average.

When it comes to singing, Iulia’s voice is a disaster and fails to impress on the thumping beats of this party number. Mika’s voice is the saviour of the song that could have been better. The song is just another commercial version, witnessed today.

While trying to cash in the publicity of the much-anticipated thriller, the makers of the film have ignored creativity and quality of the song.

Check the song here –

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 will be releasing on 15 June 2018. The movie is produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Industries Limited

Salman Khan Anil Kapoor Jacqueline Fernandez Daisy Shah Bobby Deol Saqib Saleem Remo D'Souza Race 3 Salman Khan Films Ramesh Taurani Iulia Vantur
