Don't want to compromise on my singing: Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa says he is willing to step into acting but doesn’t want to compromise on his singing for it.

From Lahore, High Rated Gabru, Suit Suit, Ban Ja Rani to his latest, Made in India, Guru has featured in almost all of his videos.

Asked if he wants to explore acting as a profession, Guru said, "If I get a chance, why not!"

"In fact, I have signed a film already. If everything goes well, it will be released soon. But I don't want to compromise on my singing or drop down its level to start acting," Guru further told IANS.

"I want to learn it first and then take acting as well as and singing hand-in-hand. It is very important to learn. And I try to learn from everything around me. I learn from travelling, even from interviews," he added.

He is looking forward to performing at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla in Mumbai on Friday.

