Bappi Lahiri to give a musical tribute to Sridevi on 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyaar'

MUMBAI: Disco King, Bappi Lahiri will be paying tribute to late actress Sridevi today during his show, Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyaar, a retro night that will tour you through the evergreen songs of the singer.

Bappi, who is excited to perform at the event, told about giving a musical tribute to late Sridevi at the event. He said, “I’m singing about six-seven songs of Sridevi from Himmatwala, Tohfa and Naakabandi. I will sing songs like Taaki Re Taaki, Ek Aankh Maaru and others. It is a musical tribute I’m paying to her. Jeetendra and Sridevi combination was always a hit. I have sung for about 20 films of the duo including Himmatwala, Nakabandi, Maqsad, Mawaali, Jaani Dost etc. and others. Also, Jeetendra will be the chief guest of the show. I’m honoured to perform in front of him.”

On the show, Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyaar, Bappi said, “It is a fantastic programme, a great night, which everybody will enjoy. I will be singing my songs like Ooh Lala La from Dirty Picture, Tamma Tamma Loge, Raat Baaki, Inteha Hogayi Intezaar Ki, Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyaar, Dil Mein Ho Tum etc. at the event.”

When asked if there will be any special performance, the singer said, “There is no special performance but I will be singing my selective songs, some of which I have mentioned. Besides, I will also be joined by other singers like Anupama Roy, Victor, Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of Kumar Sanu and others. They will also sing my other songs at the event. Also, the orchestra and sound engineering of the show will be taken care of by my son Bappa Lahiri, who will be on drums.”

On the concept of the event, Lahiri said, “My era is 70’s when I sang hit songs like Chalte Chalte and others. Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost was my first hit song, which I had sung for Vinod Khanna and Rekhaji. I have sung these songs so many years ago, but they are still superhit. Hence, the name of the show to reminiscing my old songs.”

Bappi Lahiri has sung for over 600 films in a career spanning over 45 years. The singer will also be singing his latest hits at the event.

Besides, the powerhouse singer and performer, who had also done a musical concert, last year, in Mumbai, feels privileged to perform here again.

“Whatever I’m today is because of the land of Maharashtra; hence I love to perform in Mumbai. We hope that everyone enjoys it,” he said.

Presented by Panache Media, Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyaar will be held today at 7 pm at Shanmukhananda Hall in Sion, Mumbai.