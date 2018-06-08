RadioandMusic
Armaan Malik's nomination debut at Filmfare South gets doubled

MUMBAI: Armaan, who has won many accolades in a short-span, has added another feather to his achievements. The singer has bagged two nominations at the 65thJio Filmfare Awards South for his songs, Hello from the Telugu movie with the same title and Ondhu Malebillu from the Kannada movie, Chakravarthy.  

Expressing his happiness, Armaan tweeted, “Really ecstatic to have not one but two nominations at the 65th Filmfare Awards South, one for Hello in Telugu and the other for Ondhu Malebillu in Kannada. Thank you to everyone who supported me at every step of my career.”

Armaan received his debut nomination in the Best Playback Singer male category. While, the twenty-two-year-old has sung the title song, Hello for Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni, Ondhu Malebillu features Kannada stars, Darshan and Deepa Sannidhi. The latter is co-sung by Armaan with Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal.

Armaan, who has sung in various languages, was honoured with Dada Saheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards in the Playback singer category for his contribution to the music industry through 2017-2018.

Armaan’s latest Telugu song, Beautiful Love, featuring Allu Arjun and Anu Emannuel, from the film, Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, has crossed over three million views on YouTube.

Armaan Malik Hello Chakravarthy Telugu Kannada Akhil Akkineni Darshan Deepa Sannidhi Beautiful Love Allu Arjun Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India
