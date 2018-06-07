Pritam looking for new music talent

MUMBAI: Composer Pritam is in search of new music talent for his upcoming project.

He will also be seen as a judge along with rapper Badshah and singer Sunidhi Chauhan on the second season of the show, Dil Hai Hindustani.

Dil Hai Hindustani 2 is a platform that brings in diverse and original voices not only from within the country but also from around the world. In a statement, Pritam said, I am very excited to judge the show as well as find a voice for my next track."

"I'm also an outsider for this industry and I understand how tough it can be to find your way around. Hence, I wish to give more and more opportunities and help people. What am I looking for is a unique voice. Once I find that, my team will be working closely with the contestant on the track," added the composer, who has worked on films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Jab We Met and Singh Is Kinng.

Dil Hai Hindustani 2 will soon premiere on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)