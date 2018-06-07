RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Jun 2018 15:56 |  By RnMTeam

'Percussion Collective' gears for a striking musical performance with their rare instruments

MUMBAI: When three youngsters, who share a common passion, come together, things are ought to be crackling. Omkar Salunkhe, Khwab Haria and Shikarnaad Qureshi are all set to perform together as a band under the name, Percussion Collective, at the Quarter today. As the name suggests, the band is basically percussion oriented, with instruments of different ethnicity being played by the trio.

These instruments are rarely heard in Indian music circuit., but thanks to these youngsters for bringing it back to the forefront. While, Omkar Salunkhe would be playing Conga and Timbale, Shikarnaad would be playing Darbuka, Djembe and Toms, and Khwab Haria would be on Drums. The heady concoction of these three, with a guest appearance by Sarang Kulkarni, Shovon Mukherjee and Saurabh Bhalerao would be giving their support on Z Rod, Bass and Keyboards respectively.

On the show, Omkar Salunkhe says, “The basic motive is to bring the unique sound of these instruments to the forefront. Also, the audience we would be playing for would be mostly young, so we are looking forward to some really amazing time.”

Resonating with his peer’s thoughts, Khwab Haria says, “All three of us learn from the same Guru Ustaad Taufiq Qureshi and thus share similar thoughts and a great rapport. This reflects in our performances. Our vibe is young and we have kept that all throughout the pieces we plan to play.”

Shikharnaad Qureshi, son of Ustaad Taufiq Qureshi and grandson of the legendary Tabla Maestro Ustaad Allahrakha, shares his thoughts too, saying, “Every piece we are going to perform has a base of classical music. We have tried our best to present and compose these pieces.”

Some people might think that having a father like Ustaad Taufiq Qureshi, who is also his guru, might have simplified things, but it isn’t like that. On this, Shikhar further adds, “Of course Baba has heard all the compositions and given his feedback. But primarily, the thoughts are of the band.”

He further continues and shares why this band is different, saying, “We basically have a pure percussion band, which is a rarity. I think that’s the distinguishing factor compared to the other bands. This time we have three other amazing musicians who are going to support us.”

According to Khwab, this all started casually. He says, “Once we were just jamming after our practice sessions and little did we think that it would take the shape of a band. We have another friend of ours Lalit, who is a part of this band; however, since he is unavailable, Omkar would be performing in his place. We are really looking forward to Omkar’s debut with this band.”

Before this, the band has performed at two concerts, both well received and applauded. Omkar also shares the compositions they are planning to present here. He says, “We are very excited as the compositions we are set to present are very unique. We would be presenting a piece called Gobsmacked, which is composed by us. The other two tracks are About Time and Mumbai Stamp, a tribute; which are also rearranged by us. We would also be presenting our version of a track called Luki, composed and presented by the legendary guitarist John Mclaughlin for Shakti band.”

Lastly, Omkar signed off, not before spilling beans of how they will commence the show. He said, “We would start the show with a performance on our instruments and will end with jamming with the three other musicians too.”

Catch them young and live:

When: Today, 7 June 2018

Where: Quarter, Roya Opera House, Girgaum, Mumbai.

Time: 9 PM onwards.

Entry Fee: Rs. 749 per person.

Tags
Khwab Haria Percussion Collective Royal Opera House Sarang Kulkarni Timbales About Time Lukie D John McLaughlin Omkar Salunkhe Shikharnaad Qureshi Shovon Mukherjee Saurabh Bhalerao Conga Darbuka Djembe A Shakti band
Related news
News | 22 Feb 2018

Marathi music industry is still in an evolving phase, but is going in the right direction: Sarang Kulkarni

MUMBAI: Sarang Kulkarni, a young sarod player who is a familiar name in the Marathi music industry, took his sarod lessons from his father Pandit Rajan Kulkarni from an early age.  Along with going through a journey of being an accomplished sarod player, Sarang is also en route being a music com

read more
carnatic
News | 05 Jan 2018

My audience is my award: Grammy-winner Vikku Vinayakram

MUMBAI: For Grammy Award-winning Indian percussionist T.H. Vinayakram, fondly known as Vikku Vinayakram, the audience is his award and he performs keeping its taste in mind at every concert.

read more
News | 20 Jun 2017

Shaan to release song using instruments from world over on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan is set to release a song on Wednesday using a variety of musical instruments from across the world, which is also the World Music Day.

read more
News | 18 May 2017

Lucy Rose's India Cinema Tour 2017 to arrive in Mumbai

MUMBAI: England-based singer/songwriter Lucy Rose is all set for her India Cinema Tour with a live show and screening of 'Something's Changing'. Her new album 'Something's Changing' will be out on 7 July 2017. She will be performing in Mumbai on 27 May at The Humming Tree, Bengaluru.

read more
Photo credit: IANS
News | 03 Mar 2017

Media overplays importance of awards won overseas: Zakir Hussain

MUMBAI: The media overplays the importance of awards that are won overseas by Indian artistes vis-a-vis honours received at home, says tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, who has made a niche for himself both in India and globally.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Ultra Media and Entertainment launches 6 dedicated music apps of Old and Evergreen Bollywood songs

MUMBAI: Ultra Media and Entertainment has launched six music apps of old and evergreen Bollywoodread more

Press Releases
MY FM launches notorious character 'Chingum Boy' for its new markets

MUMBAI:  MY FM has brought on air the notorious quackster of the quacks, Chingum Boy, a concept read more

News
A re-look at the ever buzzing Music Streaming App Industry

MUMBAI: As Microsoft has officially declared that the Groove App will discontinue by the end of read more

Press Releases
Big FM partners with Songdew Media as the music partner

MUMBAI: In a move towards fortifying its objective of creating original music, offering unique sread more

News
Bollywood's musical brigade to share secrets and more on MTV Beats

MUMBAI: Everyone likes music, but simply music can get mundane, hence to make their already coloread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ed Sheeran's former label service hunting for Indian talent

MUMBAI: Ditto Music, a global music distribution and record label Services Company that worked with Grammy Award-winning singers Ed Sheeran and Sam...read more

2
OMG! Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani' get a 'Lizard' cake for Neha Kakkar's birthday

MUMBAI: Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani, who are judging the new season of Indian Idol along pulled a crazy prank on Neha Kakkar, who is also their co-...read more

3
Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi records Kannada song for 'The Villain' in two hours

MUMBAI: After singing record breaking songs for blockbuster films like Dangal and Baahubali, the king of pop Daler Mehndi is coming out with another...read more

4
'Made In India', Guru Randhawa's first song to be shot in Milan

MUMBAI: Hit-machine Guru Randhawa’s much anticipated single, Made In India is finally out. Featuring Guru with the charming newcomer, Elnaaz Norouzi...read more

5
I had never thought of singing classical professionally: Aarya Ambekar

Aarya Ambekar, who rose to fame after becoming one of the finalists of Sa Re Ga Ma Li’l Champs in 2009, has come a long way in her singing career....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group