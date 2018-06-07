RadioandMusic
News |  07 Jun 2018 18:39 |  By RnMTeam

Broken Brass Ensemble want to binge on some 'desi' delicacies on their India tour

MUMBAI:  Broken Brass Ensemble, who will be performing in India for the first time and they are looking forward to taking time out to explore the country and relish some 'desi' delicacies, says a member of the traditional Dutch brass brand.

Hailing from the Netherlands, Broken Brass Ensemble will perform in Bengaluru on Saturday through their association with Johnnie Walker The Journey.

"We have no fixed itinerary really. We want to explore the city of Bengaluru, we want to eat Indian food, drink Indian beers, meet everybody at the show, see the sights, walk around the town and see all the special places. We want to do as much as possible while we're there," Nick Feenstra told IANS via email.

"We're aware of Indian music and the variety of it, and there is so much to listen to. With this trip coming we're listening to Indian music more of course," Feenstra added.

The eight-member Broken Brass Ensemble is known for injecting New Orleans brass with a fusion of hip-hop, funk, soul, dance and jazz. It is made up of Joel Botma (trumpet), Luc Hudepohl (trumpet), Arjen Attema (trombone), Sjors Dijkstra (trombone), Feenstra (saxophone), Rick Hulsebosch (saxophone), Hendrik Baarda (sousaphone) and Pieterklaas de Groot (drums)

(Source: IANS)

