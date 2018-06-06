RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Jun 2018 13:07 |  By RnMTeam

The audience is smaller than a niche for hip-hop and reggae: Bombay Bassment

MUMBAI: The knowledge that Indian audience at large has about hip-hop and reggae is limited and to form a band is a task. Bombay Bassment is one of the very few bands in India that perform these genres. “The audience is smaller than a niche for hip-hop and reggae, if I may say so. But as a four piece band, we really love what we do and therefore we are doing this,” says Ruell Barretto. The four-piece band comprises Bob Omulo - MC/Rap, Ruell Barretto - Bass/Guitars, Major C - Producer/DJ and Jeremy D'Souza – Drums.

The band Bombay Bassment, has performed at the biggest music festivals in India including Jaipur Literature Fest, VHI 1 Supersonic and many more. Abroad too, the band has performed at mammoth festivals like Glastonbury festival; in fact, they were the first band from India to have performed there. Their name has appeared with global superstars like Adele and yet there is little awareness of their form of music and the band. “Till now we have been able to garner audience through word of mouth. I have worked in corporate, so I would invite my colleagues, peers and their kin for the performances. But we would like to perform more and more.”

The band was formed 10 years ago and continues to enthral the audiences. “We want more and more audience to be developed for this form of music too. Most people we invite are Bollywood music lovers in India. So, yes awareness of our band and music is important. Thankfully now in India, the taste in music is changing and evolving.”

Ruell remembers, “Once we were performing in Delhi and we had two people for the gig in the audience. But we performed just the way we would if the auditorium was packed.”

The band recently had a rocking gig at Hard Rock Café, Andheri in Mumbai and they keep performing across. Ruell also shares his desires for the band, “In next few years we look forward to performing at every gig and event and more importantly have a packed auditorium. We are also coming up with a single in next couple of months.”

Tags
Bombay Bassment Bob Omulo Ruell Barretto Major C Adele Vh1 Supersonic Glastonbury Festival DJ Jeremy D'Souza Jaipur Lit Fest
Related news
News | 21 May 2018

Live music fests play important role in helping homegrown talent: DJ Rishab Joshi

MUMBAI: Indian DJ Rishab Joshi of Lost Stories says live music festivals play an important role in helping homegrown talent.

read more
News | 07 May 2018

Adele celebrates 'dirty 30' with Titanic-themed party

MUMBAI: Singer Adele celebrated her 30th birthday in style with a Titanic-themed party that she described as "the best night of my life".

read more
News | 16 Apr 2018

Birthday Special: Best performances of Nawed Khan

MUMBAI: Dance music scene in India is booming with festivals like Vh1 Supersonic, Sunburn and many more platforms emerging for independent. One of the talent that has emerged in the festival scene is Nawed Khan aka Browncoat, a resident of Submerge.

read more
Adele
News | 12 Apr 2018

Adele persuaded Amy Schumer to get married

MUMBAI: Comedienne and actress Amy Schumer says singer Adele played a key role in her decision to marry her beau Chris Fischer in February.

read more
News | 11 Apr 2018

Most-watched YouTube video 'Despacito' hacked, restored

MUMBAI: Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's music video Despacito that has been watched over five billion times on YouTube was hacked by cybercriminals among other famous music videos.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
MY FM launches notorious character 'Chingum Boy' for its new markets

MUMBAI:  MY FM has brought on air the notorious quackster of the quacks, Chingum Boy, a concept read more

News
A re-look at the ever buzzing Music Streaming App Industry

MUMBAI: As Microsoft has officially declared that the Groove App will discontinue by the end of read more

Press Releases
Big FM partners with Songdew Media as the music partner

MUMBAI: In a move towards fortifying its objective of creating original music, offering unique sread more

News
Bollywood's musical brigade to share secrets and more on MTV Beats

MUMBAI: Everyone likes music, but simply music can get mundane, hence to make their already coloread more

News
Kartik Kalla elevated as Chief Creative Officer, Radio City

MUMBAI: Radio City’s EVP & National Head- Programming, Marketing & AudaCITY Kartik Kalla read more

top# 5 articles

1
I had never thought of singing classical professionally: Aarya Ambekar

Aarya Ambekar, who rose to fame after becoming one of the finalists of Sa Re Ga Ma Li’l Champs in 2009, has come a long way in her singing career....read more

2
These remix versions of Aastha Gill's 'Buzz' grabbed our attention

MUMBAI: Having garnered over 93 million views, Aastha Gill’s Buzz, featuring Badshah and Priyank Sharma, is still a rage in the country. Recently,...read more

3
'Made In India', Guru Randhawa's first song to be shot in Milan

MUMBAI: Hit-machine Guru Randhawa’s much anticipated single, Made In India is finally out. Featuring Guru with the charming newcomer, Elnaaz Norouzi...read more

4
Separate flight seats are booked for our 'trombones' because they can’t travel in the cargo: Broken Brass Ensemble

MUMBAI: We are divided by geography but connected by art and one art form that brings people from different cultures together is music. No matter...read more

5
Gigi Hadid confirms reunion with Zayn Malik

MUMBAI: Model Gigi Hadid confirmed that she is back with singer Zayn Malik by posting a 'loved-up' Instagram story snapshot.They broke up in March,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group