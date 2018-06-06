RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Jun 2018 17:21 |  By RnMTeam

Monali Thakur shoots for a new music video?

MUMBAI: Seems like Monali Thakur, who recently released her debut single, Tamanna, is in no mood to rest as the singer is busy shooting for her next song.

Well, we don’t know the details of her next single, but Monali’s social media pictures give a few hints.

Though, the Moh Moh Ke Dhaage singer didn’t reveal much about her new song, she confirmed that the snap is from her song shoot through the hashtags.

Earlier, during the release of Tamanna, the national award winner had told that she would be releasing singles quite often here onwards. We just have to tighten our seat belts and wait until Monali spills beans about her next single that seems to be shot in a serene location.

Meanwhile, Monali’s Tamanna has garnered over 2.2 million views on YouTube.

Tags
Monali Thakur Tamanna single video song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage Youtube National Award
Related news
News | 05 Jun 2018

'Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya' from 'Sanju' trends at #1 on YouTube

MUMBAI: The first song Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya from the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Sanju is trending at number one on YouTube. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan, the song will take you on a nostalgic ride to the 1980’s.

read more
News | 04 Jun 2018

Race 3 theme song 'Allah Duhai Hai' crosses 10 million

MUMBAI: The theme song of Race 3, Allah Duhai Hai has managed to strike a chord among the audience. Launched in 3D version on 1 June 2018, the song carries forward the tradition of the franchise with a revamp in background score and lyrics that also comprises of a rap.

read more
News | 01 Jun 2018

Weekend Wrap-Up: Music sensations and news that kept us glued

MUMBAI: Its Friday today and we have come towards the end of another week. So, we thought of giving a quick recap of the top happenings of the week in the music world. Check out the article in case you missed on your favourite music sensation and their news that kept us glued.

read more
News | 30 May 2018

Thought Scoot remakes Shankar Mahadevan's 'Breathless'

MUMBAI: Tobacco sickness has taken a toll on people worldwide, but that does not change the fact that it’s consumed widely.

read more
News | 28 May 2018

Drake unveils his new single 'I'm upset'

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake has released a new single titled I'm upset.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
MY FM launches notorious character 'Chingum Boy' for its new markets

MUMBAI:  MY FM has brought on air the notorious quackster of the quacks, Chingum Boy, a concept read more

News
A re-look at the ever buzzing Music Streaming App Industry

MUMBAI: As Microsoft has officially declared that the Groove App will discontinue by the end of read more

Press Releases
Big FM partners with Songdew Media as the music partner

MUMBAI: In a move towards fortifying its objective of creating original music, offering unique sread more

News
Bollywood's musical brigade to share secrets and more on MTV Beats

MUMBAI: Everyone likes music, but simply music can get mundane, hence to make their already coloread more

News
Kartik Kalla elevated as Chief Creative Officer, Radio City

MUMBAI: Radio City’s EVP & National Head- Programming, Marketing & AudaCITY Kartik Kalla read more

top# 5 articles

1
Our performance levels have been standardized and Sennheiser has played a key role: Raghu Dixit

MUMBAI: Raghu Dixit, who recently launched the newest Evolution G4 microphone of Sennheiser India, spoke wholeheartedly about the brand he has been...read more

2
I had never thought of singing classical professionally: Aarya Ambekar

Aarya Ambekar, who rose to fame after becoming one of the finalists of Sa Re Ga Ma Li’l Champs in 2009, has come a long way in her singing career....read more

3
These remix versions of Aastha Gill's 'Buzz' grabbed our attention

MUMBAI: Having garnered over 93 million views, Aastha Gill’s Buzz, featuring Badshah and Priyank Sharma, is still a rage in the country. Recently,...read more

4
We just can't get over these Neha Kakkar songs

MUMBAI: It’s Neha Kakkar’s birthday today. Known for her sensual and bold style of singing, babli Neha Kakkar is one of the top singers in the...read more

5
Disheartening to see tourists littering hill stations, beaches: RJ Raunac

MUMBAI: RJ Raunac, the man behind the voice of 'Baua' on a radio channel, is on a mission to create awareness about the ban on plastic as he feels...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group