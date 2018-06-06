Monali Thakur shoots for a new music video?

MUMBAI: Seems like Monali Thakur, who recently released her debut single, Tamanna, is in no mood to rest as the singer is busy shooting for her next song.

Well, we don’t know the details of her next single, but Monali’s social media pictures give a few hints.

Though, the Moh Moh Ke Dhaage singer didn’t reveal much about her new song, she confirmed that the snap is from her song shoot through the hashtags.

Earlier, during the release of Tamanna, the national award winner had told that she would be releasing singles quite often here onwards. We just have to tighten our seat belts and wait until Monali spills beans about her next single that seems to be shot in a serene location.

Meanwhile, Monali’s Tamanna has garnered over 2.2 million views on YouTube.