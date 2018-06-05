RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jun 2018 18:36 |  By RnMTeam

We are underestimating the power of kids: Ankur Tewari on 'Bachcha Party'

MUMBAI: Sony Music Kids, the Kids division by Sony Music, recently announced the release of Volume 2 of Bachcha Party, a collaboration of musical talents to create original, engaging and appealing songs for kids and their parents. All songs under Bachcha Party are based on themes that are a part of a child’s day-to-day life.

These series contain seven songs written and composed by Ankur Tewari.

“It was quite amazing; I always had that thing of making a song for kids. One day randomly I bumped into Sony Music India Kids Head Anjana Devraj and I did end up talking to her about me wanting to do a song for kids.  She heard me out and told me that it was an exciting idea and she would let me know. I thought it was a joke but a few months later she did call me and told me ‘I can offer you ten songs and not one’. While the overall experience was quite exciting and challenging as we had to finish it in a period of time. Anjana supported me with this project,” said Tewari.

“Not many organisations are doing so much content for kids, we are underestimating the power of kids. For Volume 2 of Bachcha Party, I thought about a lot of things which I could write. I realized I should do what the kids do and not over-think. Once I got this thought I started writing about these songs,” added Tewari.

Ankur Tewari has penned a few of these songs from Volume 2 of Bachcha Party, “I wanted to create a fictional character in my head.  And the song would be from the kid’s point of view. So, they are all different kind of songs, with unique characters, while a few lyrics read, kachha pappad, pakka pappad which is about a kid who loves food. There is other kid who is upset with his parents as they schedule his Sunday really heavy.” 

Some of the other songs featured in Bachcha Party are:

  • A aa E ee (Alphabet song, how alphabets form the basis of all words)

  • Samajh Samajh Ke (Riddle song, about questions kids ask)

  • Nikka Shararti (About a naughty kid who lies, but we don’t know if he is the liar or if it’s life around him that’s the lie)

  • Oopar Chadke Neeche Aa (Opposites song, with lyrics by actor Ranvir Shorey, who penned this song for his 4-year-old son)

  • Hocus Pocus (Career song, what kids could do when they grow up)

  • Homework Aadha (Homework song, the woes children have the homework they get, and what they’d rather be doing instead)

 

Tags
Sony Music Kids Ankur Tewari Bachcha Party Anjana Devraj Ranvir Shorey Volume 2
Related news
News | 08 Dec 2017

Rescued cats chance to star in music video

MUMBAI: Adopted a cat? Your feline now has a chance to star in a music video.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2017

Former VJs might do reunion concert, says Yudhishtar

MUMBAI: Actor-TV presenter Yudhishtar Urs, known as VJ Yudi, says there was a time when being a video jockey was the coolest thing to do. He says musicians and VJs of the 1990s could come together for a reunion concert to celebrate that era.

read more
News | 03 Oct 2017

'Darmiyaan' from Chef will remind you of your loved one

MUMBAI: T-Series has released Darmiyaan from Chef. The song is composed and sung by Raghu Dixit and lyrics penned by Ankur Tewari.

read more
News | 29 Sep 2017

Sony Music with NID to create a visual masterpiece in honour of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Sony Music associates with National Institute of Design (NID) to create a visual treat for Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 69th birth anniversary.

read more
News | 18 Sep 2017

'Banjara' from Chef is out now

Mumbai: The song Banjara,from the movie Chef is out on 18 September 2017. This track has been sung by Vishal Dadlani, while the music has been composed by Raghu Dixit and lyrics have been penned by Ankur Tewari. The song will definitely leave one mesmerized!

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
MY FM launches notorious character 'Chingum Boy' for its new markets

MUMBAI:  MY FM has brought on air the notorious quackster of the quacks, Chingum Boy, a concept read more

News
A re-look at the ever buzzing Music Streaming App Industry

MUMBAI: As Microsoft has officially declared that the Groove App will discontinue by the end of read more

Press Releases
Big FM partners with Songdew Media as the music partner

MUMBAI: In a move towards fortifying its objective of creating original music, offering unique sread more

News
Bollywood's musical brigade to share secrets and more on MTV Beats

MUMBAI: Everyone likes music, but simply music can get mundane, hence to make their already coloread more

News
Kartik Kalla elevated as Chief Creative Officer, Radio City

MUMBAI: Radio City’s EVP & National Head- Programming, Marketing & AudaCITY Kartik Kalla read more

top# 5 articles

1
I do not need any permission to sing what belongs to my family: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Copyright infringement has been an ongoing issue in the Indian music industry, but now it seems to be rubbing many in Pakistan too. Music...read more

2
Our performance levels have been standardized and Sennheiser has played a key role: Raghu Dixit

MUMBAI: Raghu Dixit, who recently launched the newest Evolution G4 microphone of Sennheiser India, spoke wholeheartedly about the brand he has been...read more

3
Half Girlfriend singer Rahul Mishra jams with National Award winner Hariharan

MUMBAI: Half Girlfriend singer and VYRL Originals artist Rahul Mishra recently visited the great maestro Hariharan to perform his brand new single...read more

4
Salman Khan has faith in me: Lyricist Shabbir Ahmed

MUMBAI: Shabbir Ahmed, lyricist known for his work in films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Jolly LLB 2, Hate Story 4 recently penned for Race 3.On...read more

5
Guru Randhawa shares 'Made In India' teaser

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa shared the teaser of his much anticipated song, Made In India on his Twitter handle. Also, shared by T-Series, the song will be...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group