We are underestimating the power of kids: Ankur Tewari on 'Bachcha Party'

MUMBAI: Sony Music Kids, the Kids division by Sony Music, recently announced the release of Volume 2 of Bachcha Party, a collaboration of musical talents to create original, engaging and appealing songs for kids and their parents. All songs under Bachcha Party are based on themes that are a part of a child’s day-to-day life.

These series contain seven songs written and composed by Ankur Tewari.

“It was quite amazing; I always had that thing of making a song for kids. One day randomly I bumped into Sony Music India Kids Head Anjana Devraj and I did end up talking to her about me wanting to do a song for kids. She heard me out and told me that it was an exciting idea and she would let me know. I thought it was a joke but a few months later she did call me and told me ‘I can offer you ten songs and not one’. While the overall experience was quite exciting and challenging as we had to finish it in a period of time. Anjana supported me with this project,” said Tewari.

“Not many organisations are doing so much content for kids, we are underestimating the power of kids. For Volume 2 of Bachcha Party, I thought about a lot of things which I could write. I realized I should do what the kids do and not over-think. Once I got this thought I started writing about these songs,” added Tewari.

Ankur Tewari has penned a few of these songs from Volume 2 of Bachcha Party, “I wanted to create a fictional character in my head. And the song would be from the kid’s point of view. So, they are all different kind of songs, with unique characters, while a few lyrics read, kachha pappad, pakka pappad which is about a kid who loves food. There is other kid who is upset with his parents as they schedule his Sunday really heavy.”

Some of the other songs featured in Bachcha Party are: