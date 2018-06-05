RadioandMusic
News |  05 Jun 2018 19:00

Salman Khan has faith in me: Lyricist Shabbir Ahmed

MUMBAI: Shabbir Ahmed, lyricist known for his work in films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Jolly LLB 2, Hate Story 4 recently penned for Race 3.

On having bagged the song Ahmed said, “Salman Khan told me to write for this, also I got a call from Pritam and he explained that we have to give that essence of Salman Khan’s attitude in the song.”

He further added, “While I have had a good experience working with Salman Khan, each time it feels nice working with him. Even he puts forth certain inputs and its fun working. He has faith in me and I always want to keep up to his expectations.”

There were also a few challenges that the lyricist faced while working on this project, “Allah Duhai Hai, is the third track from the movie and we had to live up to people’s expectations and the level of it, so that was the challenge.”

