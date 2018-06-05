RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jun 2018 16:38 |  By RnMTeam

I do not need any permission to sing what belongs to my family: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Copyright infringement has been an ongoing issue in the Indian music industry, but now it seems to be rubbing many in Pakistan too. Music has always bridged the gap between India and Pakistan, thus, the issues of the singers of both nations too seem to be same.

The latest news is that the daughter of late Qawwal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan has plans of taking legal action against those involved in the copyright infringement of the maestro’s songs. But she plans on keeping brother Rahat Fateh Ali Khan out of the legal matter.

“Rahat is my brother and I will not take any action against him,” said Nida.

But, the question is if the Zaroori Tha singer will now have to take permission on using Nusrat Saab’s songs. “I’m the successor (Janasheen) and the adopted son of my Ustad and Uncle Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Why would I need any permission? This has never been the scenario in history and legacy of our family which has a rich heritage of over 600 years in the field of qawwali and sufi music. When my father Ustad Farrekh Fateh Ali Khan and Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan recited qalams of my Dada Ustad Fateh Ali Khan and other members of our family, no permissions were seemed. We are a family and everything belongs to us as a family and we have never been divided,” replied Rahat Fateh Ali Khan with a grim smile.

On being questioned about keeping the legacy alive he stated, "I have kept my family tradition alive since 20 years. I was made the successor by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan then and I have taken the torch of my family tradition unconditionally, not seeing whether it is day or not, a flight or a journey of a day long and lot more including performing for days and weeks initially when both my father and my Ustad had passed away, I as Rahat Ali Khan was there to take my families name forward. I know how hard it has been.”

He further expressed, “If you see that I have taken my families name and performed at the Noble Peace Prize, in fact, I was the headline performer there, I have performed at the United Nations General Assembly, I have a music room named after me at the Oxford University Music faculty. Which name is attached to me apart from mine, it's my families name and legacy which I'm carrying and as a tradition, tomorrow my brother and son will carry it as well.

The maestro ended by saying, "I hope this clarifies any ambiguities and the fact that I do not need any permission to sing what belongs to my family and me."

Tags
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan qawwali Sufi music Qawwali music industry United Nations General Assembly
Related news
News | 15 May 2018

I would love to sing massy numbers, given the lyrics are decent: Mirande Shah

MUMBAI: The imbalance between a genuine good voice and auto-tuned voices is wide. But, some voices come as a whiff of a summer breeze. Mirande Shah’s voice is one such voice.

read more
News | 20 Mar 2018

Wishing a happy birthday to the queen of melody Alka Yagnik

MUMBAI: A happy coincidence that new version of Ek Do Teen released during the birthday week of the original singer of the song, Alka Yagnik, is a perfect ode to the versatile singer.  

read more
News | 15 Mar 2018

Jubin will make you fall for him with 'Sanu Ek Pal'

MUMBAI: Acoustic versions of a song is not an easy task. The most curious part of this is keeping the emotion of the song maintained as that of the original one.

read more
News | 07 Mar 2018

I recreated 'Sanu Ek Pal Chain' to express myself: Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: We all have one favourite song that we keep humming randomly, creating own versions. The renowned Bollywood playback singer Jubin Nautiyal also has a favourite song and he will be presenting it to his fans soon.

read more
News | 22 Feb 2018

Sufi music will never die: Tochi Raina

MUMBAI: Singer Tochi Raina says that Sufi music can never die.Tochi attended the music launch of his upcoming film Note Pe Chot at 8/11 on Wednesday here. 

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
MY FM launches notorious character 'Chingum Boy' for its new markets

MUMBAI:  MY FM has brought on air the notorious quackster of the quacks, Chingum Boy, a concept read more

News
A re-look at the ever buzzing Music Streaming App Industry

MUMBAI: As Microsoft has officially declared that the Groove App will discontinue by the end of read more

Press Releases
Big FM partners with Songdew Media as the music partner

MUMBAI: In a move towards fortifying its objective of creating original music, offering unique sread more

News
Bollywood's musical brigade to share secrets and more on MTV Beats

MUMBAI: Everyone likes music, but simply music can get mundane, hence to make their already coloread more

News
Kartik Kalla elevated as Chief Creative Officer, Radio City

MUMBAI: Radio City’s EVP & National Head- Programming, Marketing & AudaCITY Kartik Kalla read more

top# 5 articles

1
Our performance levels have been standardized and Sennheiser has played a key role: Raghu Dixit

MUMBAI: Raghu Dixit, who recently launched the newest Evolution G4 microphone of Sennheiser India, spoke wholeheartedly about the brand he has been...read more

2
Half Girlfriend singer Rahul Mishra jams with National Award winner Hariharan

MUMBAI: Half Girlfriend singer and VYRL Originals artist Rahul Mishra recently visited the great maestro Hariharan to perform his brand new single...read more

3
Salman Khan has faith in me: Lyricist Shabbir Ahmed

MUMBAI: Shabbir Ahmed, lyricist known for his work in films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Jolly LLB 2, Hate Story 4 recently penned for Race 3.On...read more

4
Guru Randhawa shares 'Made In India' teaser

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa shared the teaser of his much anticipated song, Made In India on his Twitter handle. Also, shared by T-Series, the song will be...read more

5
AJ McLean goes country with new song

MUMBAI: Just two weeks after pop group Backstreet Boys released their first single in five years, Dont Go Breaking My Heart, its member AJ McLean...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group