RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jun 2018 16:30 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande suffering from PTSD after Manchester attack

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande says she is battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the ­Manchester attack.

Grande found herself at the center of tragedy on 22 May last year when an improvised explosive device was detonated outside her concert at the Manchester Arena, killing 23 people and injuring 250.

In an interview with British Vogue, she has revealed how she was coping with the symptoms of PTSD, reports eonline.com.

"I hate...yeah...admitting it but it very much is," she said when asked if the dizziness and anxiety Grande faced when she got home were signs of PTSD.

"That's what everyone was telling me. It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well.

"Time is the biggest thing," the star added.

"I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience...like I shouldn't even say anything. I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry."

While she finds it difficult to reflect on the bombing, Grande said she does often "check in" on Twitter with Millie Robson, who was left with shrapnel in her legs.

"I think a lot of people have anxiety, especially right now, my anxiety has anxiety," Grande told the magazine.

"No. I've always had anxiety. I've never really spoken about it because I thought everyone had it, but when I got home from tour it was the most severe I think it's ever been."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ariana Grande Manchester attack PTSD
Related news
News | 04 Jun 2018

Ariana Grande thanks LGBTQ fans in open letter

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande thanked her fans from LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) community and said they mean a lot to her.

read more
News | 25 May 2018

J Balvin's new album 'Vibras' hits the stores

MUMBAI: Mi Gente hitmaker J Balvin has unveiled his new album titled Vibras.

read more
News | 21 May 2018

Billboard Music Awards: Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift win top honours

MUMBAI: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards celebrated some of music's biggest names on Sunday night, with Ed Sheeran winning not only the Top Artist but Top Male Artist Award, and Taylor Swift lifting the Top Female Artist trophy.

read more
News | 18 May 2018

Why Kelly Clarkson decided to host Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Singer Kelly Clarkson says she only agreed to host the Billboard Music Awards because she thought she would be a comedian's wingman.The Voice star later found that she would be solo onstage in her first-ever hosting gig.

read more
News | 10 May 2018

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller have split but remain friends

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande and boyfriend Mac Miller have split but will remain friends.Miller, 26, and Grande, 24, first went public with their relationship in September 2016 - three years after they collaborated on her hit single The Way.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
MY FM launches notorious character 'Chingum Boy' for its new markets

MUMBAI:  MY FM has brought on air the notorious quackster of the quacks, Chingum Boy, a concept read more

News
A re-look at the ever buzzing Music Streaming App Industry

MUMBAI: As Microsoft has officially declared that the Groove App will discontinue by the end of read more

Press Releases
Big FM partners with Songdew Media as the music partner

MUMBAI: In a move towards fortifying its objective of creating original music, offering unique sread more

News
Bollywood's musical brigade to share secrets and more on MTV Beats

MUMBAI: Everyone likes music, but simply music can get mundane, hence to make their already coloread more

News
Kartik Kalla elevated as Chief Creative Officer, Radio City

MUMBAI: Radio City’s EVP & National Head- Programming, Marketing & AudaCITY Kartik Kalla read more

top# 5 articles

1
Daler Mehndi asks people to plant trees on World Environment Day

MUMBAI: Known for his famous Punjabi songs, the pop bhangra icon of Indian Music Industry, Daler Mehndi, who is also an ardent environmentalist, has...read more

2
We are underestimating the power of kids: Ankur Tewari on 'Bachcha Party'

MUMBAI: Sony Music Kids, the Kids division by Sony Music, recently announced the release of Volume 2 of Bachcha Party, a collaboration of musical...read more

3
I do not need any permission to sing what belongs to my family: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Copyright infringement has been an ongoing issue in the Indian music industry, but now it seems to be rubbing many in Pakistan too. Music...read more

4
Our performance levels have been standardized and Sennheiser has played a key role: Raghu Dixit

MUMBAI: Raghu Dixit, who recently launched the newest Evolution G4 microphone of Sennheiser India, spoke wholeheartedly about the brand he has been...read more

5
Half Girlfriend singer Rahul Mishra jams with National Award winner Hariharan

MUMBAI: Half Girlfriend singer and VYRL Originals artist Rahul Mishra recently visited the great maestro Hariharan to perform his brand new single...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group