AJ McLean goes country with new song

MUMBAI: Just two weeks after pop group Backstreet Boys released their first single in five years, Dont Go Breaking My Heart, its member AJ McLean has officially started his latest solo venture with a new song titled Back Porch Bottle Service.

The song, which premiered on Monday, is part of McLean's first solo project since his 2010 album Have It All, which has him singing country songs, reports billboard.com.

McLean was inspired to pursue this new lane last year after Backstreet Boys teamed up with country duo Florida Georgia Line for "God, your mama and me".

"'Back porch bottle service' is all about making time with the one you love," McLean said.

"Forget the club, let's just the make the night about you and me. Let me be your DJ, let me be your bartender, let me be your man."

(Source: IANS)