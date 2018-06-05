RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jun 2018 16:33 |  By RnMTeam

AJ McLean goes country with new song

MUMBAI: Just two weeks after pop group Backstreet Boys released their first single in five years, Dont Go Breaking My Heart, its member AJ McLean has officially started his latest solo venture with a new song titled Back Porch Bottle Service.

The song, which premiered on Monday, is part of McLean's first solo project since his 2010 album Have It All, which has him singing country songs, reports billboard.com.

McLean was inspired to pursue this new lane last year after Backstreet Boys teamed up with country duo Florida Georgia Line for "God, your mama and me".

"'Back porch bottle service' is all about making time with the one you love," McLean said. 

"Forget the club, let's just the make the night about you and me. Let me be your DJ, let me be your bartender, let me be your man."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
McLean Florida Georgia Line Backstreet Boys
Related news
News | 21 May 2018

Billboard Music Awards: Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift win top honours

MUMBAI: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards celebrated some of music's biggest names on Sunday night, with Ed Sheeran winning not only the Top Artist but Top Male Artist Award, and Taylor Swift lifting the Top Female Artist trophy.

read more
News | 17 May 2018

Backstreet Boys begin their 'next chapter' with new song

MUMBAI: Vocal group Backstreet Boys are back with a new song titled Don't Go Breaking My Heart -- their first track in five years. Its band member AJ McLean called it "just the beginning of the next Backstreet Boys' chapter".

read more
News | 20 Apr 2018

Backstreet Boy AJ McLean wants to 'disrupt' country music

MUMBAI: Singer AJ McLean, who has been long associated with the pop vocal group the Backstreet Boys, has opened up about a solo project and said he wants to disrupt country music.

read more
News | 19 Mar 2018

Backstreet Boys want to open restaurant

MUMBAI: Vocal group Backstreet Boys are ready to foray into the restaurant business.

read more
News | 09 Dec 2017

Band Of Boys reunite

MUMBAI: Remember Meri Neend Ud Gayi Hai, Gori, Nain Katari, obviously everyone remembers these songs, nobody can ever forget them, because these songs were once a part of our daily routine.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
MY FM launches notorious character 'Chingum Boy' for its new markets

MUMBAI:  MY FM has brought on air the notorious quackster of the quacks, Chingum Boy, a concept read more

News
A re-look at the ever buzzing Music Streaming App Industry

MUMBAI: As Microsoft has officially declared that the Groove App will discontinue by the end of read more

Press Releases
Big FM partners with Songdew Media as the music partner

MUMBAI: In a move towards fortifying its objective of creating original music, offering unique sread more

News
Bollywood's musical brigade to share secrets and more on MTV Beats

MUMBAI: Everyone likes music, but simply music can get mundane, hence to make their already coloread more

News
Kartik Kalla elevated as Chief Creative Officer, Radio City

MUMBAI: Radio City’s EVP & National Head- Programming, Marketing & AudaCITY Kartik Kalla read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ariana Grande suffering from PTSD after Manchester attack

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande says she is battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the ­Manchester attack. Grande found herself at the...read more

2
Daler Mehndi asks people to plant trees on World Environment Day

MUMBAI: Known for his famous Punjabi songs, the pop bhangra icon of Indian Music Industry, Daler Mehndi, who is also an ardent environmentalist, has...read more

3
We are underestimating the power of kids: Ankur Tewari on 'Bachcha Party'

MUMBAI: Sony Music Kids, the Kids division by Sony Music, recently announced the release of Volume 2 of Bachcha Party, a collaboration of musical...read more

4
I do not need any permission to sing what belongs to my family: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Copyright infringement has been an ongoing issue in the Indian music industry, but now it seems to be rubbing many in Pakistan too. Music...read more

5
Our performance levels have been standardized and Sennheiser has played a key role: Raghu Dixit

MUMBAI: Raghu Dixit, who recently launched the newest Evolution G4 microphone of Sennheiser India, spoke wholeheartedly about the brand he has been...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group