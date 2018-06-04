RadioandMusic
News |  04 Jun 2018

Race 3 theme song 'Allah Duhai Hai' crosses 10 million

MUMBAI: The theme song of Race 3, Allah Duhai Hai has managed to strike a chord among the audience. Launched in 3D version on 1 June 2018, the song carries forward the tradition of the franchise with a revamp in background score and lyrics that also comprises of a rap.

Featuring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem, the song is a stylish revenge rap showcasing the mysterious equations of the characters from the film. The music has got a complete makeover.

Penned by Shabbir Ahmed, Shloke Lal, the song is sung by Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi and Sreerama Chandra. The rap of the song is written as well as performed by Raja Kumari. The thumping music is composed by JAM8 aka Tushar Joshi.

Allah Duhai Hai, which has crossed over 10 million views on YouTube, is currently trending at number seven.

