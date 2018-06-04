Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get affectionate' during their date

MUMBAI: American singer Nick Jonas and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra continued to fuel dating rumours during a night out in West Hollywood, California where they "cozied up".

A source told etonline.com that the two "cozied up at a table" at Toca Madera restaurant, arriving together at around 8 p.m on Thursday.

Sitting on the garden patio, the rumoured couple enjoyed guacamole, ceviche verde, chicken tacos and the Japanese wagyu beef.

"The pair were very affectionate with one another, with Priyanka running her hands through his hair as they cozied up together at their corner table in the garden patio," the source said.

"They were cute and seemed to be enjoying each other's company, laughing and smiling."

The romantic night out comes after the Quantico actress and Jealous singer were spotted together on a string of outings throughout Memorial Day weekend.

(Source: IANS)