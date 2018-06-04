RadioandMusic
News |  04 Jun 2018 15:35

I am really psyched about debuting at Tomorrowland this year: Zaeden

MUMBAI: One of the remarkable DJ’s Zaeden is all pepped up with his future projects. He would be performing at Tomorrowland this 2018 along with Lost Stories.

“Right now I am really psyched about debuting at Tomorrowland this year. I will be representing India at the musical Freedom Stage along with my brother Lost Stories,” shared the City Of The Lonely Hearts fame singer. 

 Recently Zaeden gave a bang on performance at Imagica where he played Tempted To Touch featuring Rupee, a new track along with Lost Stories. He shared a word on Tempted To Touch, “I’ve got two releases lined up, and I cannot wait to drop it. My next release is a remake of the banger Tempted To Touch that features the original singer Rupee. The vibe of the track is massive and yet as classic as it was.  We are currently in the process of working on the music video.”

Lastly he unveils his upcoming plans, “I have two remakes that have been scheduled to drop this year, I am currently working on some originals which might snowball into an EP real soon. I am really pumped about singing one of these songs other than just producing them and collaborating with some fresh artists too.”

Zaeden Tomorrowland Imagica India Lost Stories
