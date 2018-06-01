RadioandMusic
News |  01 Jun 2018 18:46 |  By RnMTeam

Remake of old songs an infuriating trend: Sherrin Varghese

MUMBAI: Musician Sherrin Varghese, who is coming back with the boy band - A Band of Boys – along with Karan Oberoi, Danny Fernandes and Chintu Bhosle, says the trend of remaking old songs is infuriating.

Sherrin told IANS in a statement: "Bollywood is currently trending on remakes of old songs in new movies so that the music labels who hold the rights to these songs can rely on the recall value of the song from yesteryear's airplay and hope that the new version with a new verse catches on without much marketing spend thereby drawing attention and generating box office revenue for the film."

"This is an infuriating trend because most noteworthy music directors are being asked to do so by the producers of the film who in turn are being forced by rogue music labels to do so or leave the film. In my opinion this will pass as it's a matter of time before people need new material," he added.

Prior to the formation of A Band of Boys in 2001, which at the time had Karan, Sudhanshu Pandey, Siddharth Haldipur and Chintu, Sherrin featured on the hit TV show Movers and Shakers as the front man of the Rubber Band.

He has also featured in Malayalam film Double Barrel in 2015.

(Source: IANS)

Sherrin Varghese Malayalam Karan Oberoi Sudhanshu pandey Siddharth Haldipur Chintu Bhosle Danny Fernandes Double Barrel
