RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Jun 2018 15:11 |  By RnMTeam

Neeti Mohan recalls her onstage accident

MUMBAI: Singer Neeti Mohan says she has faced a lot of situations in her life, like an onstage accident which burnt her back.

Neeti was speaking at MTV Beats and reminisced her struggles.

"In life, there come a lot of situation where everything is in a mess but you still have to act cool about it. Similarly, even I have faced a lot of such situations in my life," Neeti said in a statement.

"There was this one concert, AR Rahman live-in concert in Bengaluru, many years ago. There was this particular choreography which I was supposed to do on a song called Robo, Rumble. I was wearing a top and very cool pants, so along with my dancers I completed the choreography," she added.

"After that, I did some back bend and lay on the stage. Suddenly hear a blast of confetti and pyro happening, the pyro goes straight into my back."

The singer, who is popular for tracks like Nachle Na, Galat Baat Hai and Jiya Re, said that she was not aware of what happened.

"Thinking that everything is fine I got up for the next song and suddenly realised that my back was burning, it started turning into red. Everyone stood up and started singing 'Jai Ho', tears started flowing down my cheeks but I kept smiling as if nothing has happened. Then people who had witnessed that incident started rubbing ice cubes in the backstage. I think during that hot moment, I behaved very cool," she said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Neeti Mohan AR Rahman Jiya Re
Related news
News | 01 Jun 2018

Zayn Malik to entertain Indian fans in August

MUMBAI: British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik will arrive in India for a multi-city tour in August.

read more
News | 28 May 2018

If you don't have a song in a movie it doesn't get recognized: Ayaz Ismail

MUMBAI: USA based singer-composer Ayaz Ismail, has set the digital world on fire with two of his songs crossing a million views on YouTube. The first track is Wirrd sung by Javed Ali and his latest Ishq Zaat Meri that has been crooned by Shaan.

read more
News | 28 May 2018

A.R. Rahman composes a signature tune for Star Plus

MUMBAI: Star Plus which has taken on a fresh look and brand identity. A.R. Rahman has composed a signature tune for the channel with Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt featuring in it.

read more
News | 28 May 2018

I enjoy doing songs that can bring people together: Shaan

MUMBAI: From singing some of Bollywood's most romantic numbers to lending voice to songs with a message the melodious Shaan says he finds himself at peace while working on tracks which bring people together.

read more
News | 10 May 2018

We are just trying to explore new sound: Mumbai's Finest

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s Finest, India’s first Independent hip hop and rap crew accolades include being on the cover of Rolling Stone India. The crew is known for their collaboration with music biggies like AR Rahman, Salim -Sulaiman, Shaan.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Bollywood's musical brigade to share secrets and more on MTV Beats

MUMBAI: Everyone likes music, but simply music can get mundane, hence to make their already coloread more

News
Kartik Kalla elevated as Chief Programming Officer, Radio City

MUMBAI: Radio City’s EVP & National Head- Programming, Marketing & AudaCITY Kartik Kalla read more

Press Releases
Gaana bets big on 'voice', launches Voice Assistant in Gaana App

MUMBAI: Gaana, India's favorite music app, has taken a lead to bring Voice Assistant on the Gaanread more

News
BARC Week 21: 9XM rules

MUMBAI: In week 21 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), impressions (read more

Press Releases
Radio City collaborates with UNEP to 'Beat Plastic Pollution' in India

MUMBAI: Radio City, announced its association with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEPread more

top# 5 articles

1
Maroon 5 debuts star-studded video of 'Girls like you'

MUMBAI: Three-time Grammy Award-winning band Maroon 5 has unveiled the music video for their new single Girls Like You featuring Cardi B. The video...read more

2
Zayn Malik to entertain Indian fans in August

MUMBAI: British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik will arrive in India for a multi-city tour in August."He will kick-start the tour from Mumbai on 3...read more

3
Weekend Wrap-Up: Music sensations and news that kept us glued

MUMBAI: Its Friday today and we have come towards the end of another week. So, we thought of giving a quick recap of the top happenings of the week...read more

4
90's Indie pop songs that are still fresh in our memory

MUMBAI: 90’s era was a melody driven era that saw many indie artists and bands ruling hearts with their mesmerising numbers, which are still fresh in...read more

5
Brands creating value beyond core product through music

MUMBAI: A lot has been spoken about the importance of having “brand essence” and then channelizing the same into everything a company does to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group