News |  31 May 2018 15:34 |  By RnMTeam

A sneak peek into Nikhil Chinapa's wardrobe

MUMBAI: "Fashions fade, style is eternal," a phrase by Yves Saint Laurent quite relates to one of India’s biggest dance music festival curator Nikhil Chinapa. Apart from showcasing us to the ‘scintillating world of music’, he has lured viewers with style.

He truly gives us some fashion goals, while if you observe these pictures below you would get to know he happens to be a big fan of stripes and jackets.

Well, we’ve picked up a few of his Instagram pictures which he’s totally slayed in.

Check them out.

