News |  31 May 2018 16:34 |  By RnMTeam

NCPA's 'Sahela Re' to celebrate the musical heritage of Bhimsen Joshi and Kishori Amonkar

MUMBAI: NCPA Mumbai’s upcoming musical concert, Sahela Re - Ek Sawai Swaranubhav will celebrate the musical heritage of the legends of Indian classical music, late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and late Kishori Amonkar.

The evening will be lead by popular Marathi singers and Marathi Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs finalists Aarya Ambekar and Prathamesh Laghate. Being associated with the programme since its last four outings, the young classical singers will present bandishes on various genres of classical music, immortalized by both Bhimsen Joshi and Kishori Amonkar.

Speaking about the event, Marathi singer, Aarya Ambekar said, “Sahela Re - Ek Sawai Swaranubhav is a theme based show, where Prathamesh Laghate and I will be singing light and semi-classical compositions of Kishori Amonkar and Bhimsen Joshi.”

On her performance at the concert, Aarya, who has done playback singing for many Marathi films, further added, “Actually the entire programme is a tribute to both Bhimsenji and Kishori tai and hence only their work will be highlighted in the show. I will sing Ovi and light music of Kishori tai apart from bandishes and abhanga. We will also present glimpses of classical music during the event. The idea is to make people acquainted with the classical music.”

Another budding Marathi singer, Prathamesh Laghate who is also one of the Sa Re Ga Ma Li’l Champs finalists said, “We will have performances on the bandishes like Sahela Re and light music by Kishori Tai. We will also present Bhimsen Joshi’s abhanga, natya geet, thumri and popular raga bandishes etc. Also, the unknown and unheard compositions of both Bhimsenji and Kishori tai during the show. I will be singing Durga Raga and Yawan bandish of Bhimsen Ji. The bandishes presented are dependent on the time of the day, when the concert occurs.”

Commenting on the response received for the earlier shows, Aarya concluded, “The response has been great so far. We have been received well especially by the youth, which is actually the intention of doing this show.”

“Youngsters, who want to learn classical music, have approached us post our earlier shows, to inquire about the training,” added Prathamesh on the response received so far.

Trained in Hindustani classical music, both Aarya Ambekar and Prathamesh Laghate have put forth a fabulous show at the earlier outings of Sahela Re - Ek Sawai Swaranubhav, which was welcomed by youth also.

The upcoming fifth show of Sahel Re will be held on 1 June 2018 at Experimental Theatre at 6:30 pm in Mumbai.

Ticket Price:  For members: Rs. 360 and Rs. 315/

                        For non-members: Rs. 400 and Rs. 350/-

