Classical or instrumental music can help you balance your blood pressure, says Psychologist

MUMBAI: There is a lot that goes in the minds of the youngsters a little before their exam results and the D-day does get the heart pumping to a different level. There is stress and anxiety and this definitely needs attention.

To rescue children from going through too much trauma just before the results Mpower Psychologist and Special Educator, Dr. Mira Shah advices, “Children can use music as a tool in terms of relaxing. Music acts as a very well established stress management tool for people of all ages. Listening to music soothes you and changes your mood. It also has a physiological impact on people.”

Mira further adds, “Also tuning to classical or instrumental music can help you balance your blood pressure. It also has a physiological impact on people. So music helps children deal with their stress and helps them cope.”

There are so many things kids could do to relieve their stress, Mira elaborates on those, “There are a couple of strategies that children can use, first they should celebrate since it’s the end of their exam. The exam is done; you did put in your best so rejoice it. Go hang out, treat and reward yourself for the hard work you have done.”