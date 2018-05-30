RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 May 2018 13:48 |  By RnMTeam

Thought Scoot remakes Shankar Mahadevan's 'Breathless'

MUMBAI: Tobacco sickness has taken a toll on people worldwide, but that does not change the fact that it’s consumed widely.

With World No Tobacco Day just a day away, there screams a high necessity to spread awareness on how smoking is actually dragging people into a pit. To address this cause Thought Scoot, a YouTube channel that aims at providing a perspective has released a video on why you should quit smoking.

Click here to view the video:

Thought Scoot has created a rendition of Shankar Mahadevan’s Breathless track which is sung by Swapnil Bhanushali and it’s written by Urvi Mishra, Mallika Kelkar, Prashant Nair.

While Shankar Mahadevan was quite impressed with Thought’s Scoot video and he’s took to Twitter to share it.

Check his tweet here:

Tags
World No Tobacco Day No Smoking Youtube Thought Scoot Swapnil Bhanushali Urvi Mishra Mallika Kelkar Prashant Nair tobacco
Related news
News | 22 May 2018

I selected 'Allah Tero Naam' as it gives the message of peace: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI:1961 song Allah Tero Naam, does give goosebumps with the depth the song carries within itself. One does reminiscence this track, especially on patriotic days.

read more
News | 22 May 2018

Hrithik Roshan is a fan of Vidya Vox

MUMBAI: Actor Hrithik Roshan says he is a fan of Indo-American singer and YouTube sensation Vidya Iyer, famously known as Vidya Vox.Hrithik on Tuesday shared a photograph of himself along with Vidya. 

read more
News | 16 May 2018

'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor to star with Akasa Singh

MUMBAI:  Tiger Zinda Hai actor Paresh Pahuja will feature in the video of singer Akasas pop song titled Thug Ranjha.The song's video will release on Friday across Sony Music India's YouTube channel. 

read more
News | 15 May 2018

'Kamli' would have a pleasant Sufiana touch to it: Lyricist Murli Agarwal

MUMBAI: Lyricist Murli Agarwal known for his hit single Zindagi Tujhse Kya Karen Shikwey featuring actress Ayesha Takia is now back in action with his new single Kamli. The single is penned by him, sung by Payal Dev and music has been rendered by Raaj Aashoo.

read more
News | 14 May 2018

Tony Kakkar rules YouTube's top 50 artists chart

MUMBAI: Singer, songwriter and music composer, Tony Kakkar has nailed another accolade to his name. The artist, who has been ruling hearts with his hit songs, along with sister Neha Kakkar has reached YouTube’s top 50 global music artists charts for his single, Coca Cola Tu.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio City collaborates with UNEP to 'Beat Plastic Pollution' in India

MUMBAI: Radio City, announced its association with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEPread more

News
RAM: Radio City gains highest share per cent and T.S.L

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 19, Fever FM turned out to be a clear winner with it topping the charts in bread more

Interviews
Singer associations are playing more on human emotions than on law and are misleading everyone: Neeraj Kalyan
,

MUMBAI: The long-standing concern raised by singers on the entitlement or ownership of the songsread more

Press Releases
'The Yellow Taxi Music Project' uplifts spirit of Kolkata with the celebration of folk music

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India's most awarded and largest private radio network, successfully concluread more

News
Our effort was to bring faith closer to people: Hiren Gada on Islamic devotional app 'Ibaadat'

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, has been catering to people from different faith and belread more

top# 5 articles

1
Grammy award winner to compose for Gujarati film

MUMBAI: Grammy award winning musician Vishwa Mohan Bhatt has been roped in to compose a musical piece for a Gujarati film titled Reunions."We are...read more

2
Disco Killers and Liquid Todd release an outstanding five track remix Compilation for 'Changes'

MUMBAI: With less than two months from the single’s original release, New York-based duo Disco Killerz and dance music veteran Liquid Todd just...read more

3
Nicotex launches an anthem to inspire smokers to quit smoking

MUMBAI: Ahead of the World No Tobacco Day, Nicotex, one of the leading brands in Smoking Cessation category today launched a new campaign Ek...read more

4
Guru Randhawa's Indore concert postponed

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s nine-city tour has kicked off on a high note with some fabulous performances by the Punjabi sensation in Ahmedabad and...read more

5
Myths to debunk before you start/give up a career in music

MUMBAI: Everyone wants to be a musician, artiste or a cool rockstar. We all have our favourites be it Beyonce, Elvis Presley, or closer to home ...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group