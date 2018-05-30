Thought Scoot remakes Shankar Mahadevan's 'Breathless'

MUMBAI: Tobacco sickness has taken a toll on people worldwide, but that does not change the fact that it’s consumed widely.

With World No Tobacco Day just a day away, there screams a high necessity to spread awareness on how smoking is actually dragging people into a pit. To address this cause Thought Scoot, a YouTube channel that aims at providing a perspective has released a video on why you should quit smoking.

Click here to view the video:

Thought Scoot has created a rendition of Shankar Mahadevan’s Breathless track which is sung by Swapnil Bhanushali and it’s written by Urvi Mishra, Mallika Kelkar, Prashant Nair.

While Shankar Mahadevan was quite impressed with Thought’s Scoot video and he’s took to Twitter to share it.

Check his tweet here: