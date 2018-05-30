RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 May 2018 18:50 |  By RnMTeam

Guru Randhawa's Indore concert postponed

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s nine-city tour has kicked off on a high note with some fabulous performances by the Punjabi sensation in Ahmedabad and Bhubaneswar on 26 - 27 May respectively. However, Guru’s Indore fans will have to wait in order to catch a glimpse of the High Rated Gabru singer.

While Guru was supposed to perform on 2 June 2018 in Indore, the next city of Bollyboom tour, the event has been postponed to 14 July 2018 as per reports. The official handle of Bollyboom revealed this change through a tweet.

This change in schedule was also retweeted by Guru Randhawa. The reason for the sudden change in schedule is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, there is no change in the schedule of the other Bollyboom shows.

Tags
Guru Randhawa Bollyboom Indore High Rated Gabru shows
Related news
News | 29 May 2018

Did Guru Randhawa copy Justin Bieber?

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, who is currently busy with his debut India tour, Bollyboom was seen copying Justin Bieber’s style.

read more
News | 26 May 2018

IPL 2018 Final: Guru Randhawa to perform on Star Plus show, 'Party Toh Banti Hai'

MUMBAI: Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa is set all set to sway everyone with his performance on the Star Plus show, Party Toh Banti Hai, a special two-hour series to be aired on the occasion of the IPL 2018 final match.

read more
News | 25 May 2018

Khushali Kumar's on-shoot pictures hint a romantic number

MUMBAI: Khushali Kumar, who recently swayed us with her sizzling chemistry with Guru Randhawa in the super hit song, Raat Kamaal Hai, has recently shared something that has peaked excitement about her next song.

read more
News | 25 May 2018

Indian Idol is back, auditions to be held in Mumbai

MUMBAI: India’s most loved platform Indian Idol is all set to make a comeback on Sony Entertainment Television with its next edition. The show, in the past, has had unique singing talents and given music industry some of the best singing sensations.

read more
News | 23 May 2018

Our team was keen to work on a single with Jubin Nautiyal: Bhushan Kumar

MUMBAI: T-Series Chairman Bhushan Kumar and his music label’s wait to work with Jubin Nautiyal is finally over. Jubin’s first single with T-Series, Humnava Mere is out.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio City collaborates with UNEP to 'Beat Plastic Pollution' in India

MUMBAI: Radio City, announced its association with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEPread more

News
RAM: Radio City gains highest share per cent and T.S.L

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 19, Fever FM turned out to be a clear winner with it topping the charts in bread more

Interviews
Singer associations are playing more on human emotions than on law and are misleading everyone: Neeraj Kalyan
,

MUMBAI: The long-standing concern raised by singers on the entitlement or ownership of the songsread more

Press Releases
'The Yellow Taxi Music Project' uplifts spirit of Kolkata with the celebration of folk music

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India's most awarded and largest private radio network, successfully concluread more

News
Our effort was to bring faith closer to people: Hiren Gada on Islamic devotional app 'Ibaadat'

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, has been catering to people from different faith and belread more

top# 5 articles

1
Myths to debunk before you start/give up a career in music

MUMBAI: Everyone wants to be a musician, artiste or a cool rockstar. We all have our favourites be it Beyonce, Elvis Presley, or closer to home ...read more

2
I'm not made for Bollywood: Baba Sehgal

MUMBAI: Rapper-composer Baba Sehgal, who is known for tracks like Thanda Thanda Paani and Dil Dhadke, says he is not made for Bollywood.Baba was...read more

3
Top 10 songs to tune to on a wacky Wednesday

MUMBAI: Midweek days always feel a little sluggish and we run short of enthusiasm. Thus, to brighten up your dull evening we bring you some mood-...read more

4
U2 X Cheat Codes 'Love is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way'

MUMBAI: Billboard Music Award nominated trio Cheat Codes joins forces with U2 for the release of U2 X Cheat Codes, Love Is Bigger Than Anything In...read more

5
Miranda Lambert's 'Muttnation' showers Country Music Fans with puppy love

MUMBAI: For the third consecutive year, Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation will be entertaining CMA Fest fans with music city’s cutest canines,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group