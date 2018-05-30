Guru Randhawa's Indore concert postponed

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s nine-city tour has kicked off on a high note with some fabulous performances by the Punjabi sensation in Ahmedabad and Bhubaneswar on 26 - 27 May respectively. However, Guru’s Indore fans will have to wait in order to catch a glimpse of the High Rated Gabru singer.

While Guru was supposed to perform on 2 June 2018 in Indore, the next city of Bollyboom tour, the event has been postponed to 14 July 2018 as per reports. The official handle of Bollyboom revealed this change through a tweet.

Due to some unforeseen circumstances, Bollyboom High Rated Gabru India Tour with Guru Randhawa in Indore has been effectively rescheduled to 14th JULY 2018. We regret the inconvenience caused to all our fans. We look forward seeing you all there.

Stay Tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/GR0NmQF4s9 — Bollyboom (@BollyBoomIndia) May 29, 2018

This change in schedule was also retweeted by Guru Randhawa. The reason for the sudden change in schedule is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, there is no change in the schedule of the other Bollyboom shows.