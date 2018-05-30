Composer Oni-Adil win accolade for their song 'Tera Hua Main Jab Se'

MUMBAI: Composer duo Oni-Adil started their career by composing jingles for the best of the brands like Parle-G, they would now be releasing their single Meri Pyaari Gudiyaa. Also, they would be marking their entry into the Bollywood industry with the film Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain.

The duo that debuted in Bollywood is winning hearts of the audiences and also the actors of the film. The duo composed the music for the song Tera Hua Main Jab Se which stars Sanjay Mishra. They are receiving appreciations from industry and audiences and are overwhelmed with it. Not only this, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi praised the duo.

When asked Sanjay Mishra about the same, he said, “This is my 5-year-old daughter's favourite song. Every time she listens to Tera Hua Main Jab Se, she comes and sits on my lap and that makes me very emotional."

Pankaj Tripathi said, “It is a beautiful romantic song and enhances the love and compassion for someone special to you."

When asked the duo Oni-Adil about the same, they shared, “We are overwhelmed with the love and appreciation that we are receiving from the viewers. To get praised by the actors and the audiences for your Bollywood debut is a big thing and we are thankful to everyone. We hope to create best of music and fulfill everyone’s expectation.