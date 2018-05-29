RadioandMusic
News |  29 May 2018

Suyyash Rai, Divya Agarwal and Benafsha Soonawala to feature in Star Boy LOC's next

MUMBAI: Star Boy LOC who’s given hits like Chandigarh Police, Dilli Se Hu, Pegg Pe Pegg a few to name is back with a new track Bob Marley. Music for this track has been rendered by Jaymeet while lyrics have been penned by Star Boy LOC.

Bob Marley is a peppy number that people can go crazy flipping in dance moves,” said LOC on what the track is about.

Star Boy LOC has collaborated with Bigg Boss fame Suyyash Rai, Divya Agarwal, Benafsha Soonawala for Bob Marley. “We met in Chandigarh at my recording studio to record the song. Suyyash bhai is an amazing personality; he’s down to earth and humble that I can’t even express in words. Overall it was nice associating with all three of them,” expressed the Bob Marley singer.

He further adds, “I remember the day when I had a meeting with one of the well-known music video directors in Mumbai. In between the discussion, I played Bob Marley to him and he said this song will surely break the records. The song was then presented to Suyyash by the director and he too loved the song and agreed to do it instantly.”

Bob Marley was shot in Mumbai by Faisal Miya, “I completed the song in a day and then I went to my studio in Chandigarh to dub it with the music. The entire song with its music was done in two days,” informed Star Boy LOC.

The track Bob Marley would be releasing by end of June. Star Boy LOC also happens to have his upcoming projects in place. “I’ll be shooting many more songs in the coming month. I have given many raps in the Punjabi songs where the shoot is already done and I will be seen featuring in them. I am also working on a song which is for a Bollywood movie.”

