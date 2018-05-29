RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 May 2018 17:48 |  By RnMTeam

Eminem responds to Nicki Minaj dating rumour

MUMBAI: Rapper Eminem gave a shout out to Nicki Minaj at a gig in Boston, and asked fans if they want him to date her.

Last week, Minaj surprised fans by claiming she was dating Eminem -- but it later emerged she was just joking. 

Speaking on stage in Boston, Eminem asked the crowd how they would feel if he and the 35-year-old were dating, reported dailymail.co.uk

"Yo, Boston, how many people in here want me to date Nicki Minaj?" he asked. 

"So wait, one more time: Let me make sure I can actually make this official. How many people want me to date Nicki Minaj?"

And as the crowd roared, Eminem confessed he wanted to date her too. 

"Well goddamnit, me too! We'll figure this s**t out. How we're gonna deal with this publicly?"

And after the footage surfaced on Twitter, Minaj wrote: "Lmfao. The fact that he is silly and a goof just like me. Love him so much. We need you on the Queen album. That's where our first date will be; at the studio while I gaze into your beautiful eyes as you write your verse. (sic)"

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Eminem Nicki Minaj Boston Twitter Queen album
Related news
News | 28 May 2018

Drake unveils his new single 'I'm upset'

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake has released a new single titled I'm upset.

read more
News | 26 May 2018

Nicki Minaj not dating Eminem

MUMBAI: The Internet was quickly set alight on Thursday when it when she told a fan on Instagram they were an item.But according to TMZ, a source close to the hitmaker has revealed that she was only joking about the romance, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 25 May 2018

Composers give a sneak peek into 'Race 3' recording session

MUMBAI: We always get to witness the final product when it comes to music, but music-composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, are attempting at changing this trend. The Fashion composers have been giving a sneak peek into their studio with their upcoming projects.

read more
News | 21 May 2018

Madhuri, Renuka recreate 'Lo Chali Main'

MUMBAI: Actresses Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane, who will be seen together in Marathi film Bucket List after a gap of over two decades, recreated the memories of the song Lo Chali Main of 1994's Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!.

read more
News | 18 May 2018

Ankit Tiwari’s adorable tweets for his better half

MUMBAI: Bollywood's romantic singer who has touched many hearts with his passionate and melodious voice turns out to be a romantic person at heart too. Ankit Tiwari's amorous nature couldn't be hidden any longer.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio City collaborates with UNEP to 'Beat Plastic Pollution' in India

MUMBAI: Radio City, announced its association with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEPread more

News
RAM: Radio City gains highest share per cent and T.S.L

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 19, Fever FM turned out to be a clear winner with it topping the charts in bread more

Interviews
Singer associations are playing more on human emotions than on law and are misleading everyone: Neeraj Kalyan
,

MUMBAI: The long-standing concern raised by singers on the entitlement or ownership of the songsread more

Press Releases
'The Yellow Taxi Music Project' uplifts spirit of Kolkata with the celebration of folk music

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India's most awarded and largest private radio network, successfully concluread more

News
Our effort was to bring faith closer to people: Hiren Gada on Islamic devotional app 'Ibaadat'

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, has been catering to people from different faith and belread more

top# 5 articles

1
YouTuber Lisa Mishra hits big with 'Tareefan' and 'Let Me Love You' cover

MUMBAI: A couple of days ago YouTuber Lisa Mishra’s Tareefan was noticed and raved by the entire Veere De Wedding team. Looks like her life has taken...read more

2
Amaal Mallik turns philanthropist, donates an ambulance

MUMBAI: Having created a name for himself as being the youngest successful music composer in Bollywood, Amaal Mallik has now also become a...read more

3
Mohammed Rafi's song recreated in 'Noblemen'

MUMBAI: Late singer Mohammed Rafi's famous track Yeh duniya agar mil bhi jaye in late actor Guru Dutt's film Pyaasa is being recreated for the Kunal...read more

4
Ankur Tewari and Sony Music Kids set to release 'Bachha Party'

MUMBAI: Sony Music Kids, the Kids division by Sony Music, today announced the release of Volume 2 of Bachcha Party, a collaboration of musical...read more

5
Ushuaïa Ibiza announce line-up for Kygo's weekly Sunday night shows

MUMBAI: Ushuaïa Ibiza has revealed an exceptional line-up of acts that will join the international sensation, Kygo, on the open-air club every Sunday...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group