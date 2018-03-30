Working on a track like 'Suit Suit' was an experience for us: Thomson Andrews

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime India's new show The Remix has grabbed tons of attention with their unique concept of pairing up a DJ and a singer together. The show judged by Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi and Nucleya witnessed startling performances where singers not only sing their heart out but also showcase a few dance beats. A few episodes are already out on Amazon and the fifth episode which released yesterday highlighted a new concept on the show.

“We got a ‘garage’ format this time. In this new episode, NSG had been instructed to go to a car garage and record all the sounds from whatever he finds. So he’s managed to get all those interesting sounds like the windshield of the car, sounds of the door closing, window pane sounds. He has incorporated all these sounds in our track Suit Suit, a Punjabi song by Guru Randhawa. We had been told to incorporate four to five sounds in the song. It was a unique format and for NSG who did not know so much about India, seemed like a challenge for him to find and interact with all the local people out there,” explained Thomson Andrews who is paired up with NSG on the show.

He further added, “Basically in terms of dancing we were dressed up as garage men and we did have an interesting set up where NSG and I are in the garage. We see this girl and there is this whole ‘love story’ happening and we are trying to woo her. This was an interesting visual which did comprise dance and a lot of entertainment. NSG and I are always into entertainment and this worked quite well for us.”

Lastly, Thomson says, “Fifth episode of The Remix was one of our most entertaining ones. Working on a track like Suit Suit was an experience for us. One would see me grooving to some Punjabi moves and NSG rapping in it.’