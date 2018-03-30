Sumit Sethi and Jasmine Sandlas come together for a Punjabi EDM track

MUMBAI: After the success of the first track of Punjab Project - Nehar Waale Pul, that featured Sona Mohapatra, DJ/Producer Sumit Sethi is back with the second single with the powerhouse vocalist Jasmine Sandlas.

Titled Veera, the song draws from two famous folks songs that popularly feature in Punjabi weddings. Veera's video to be released on T-Series on 3 April, 2018 has been directed by one of the most in demand directors of Punjabi Music- Robby Singh and is a beautiful amalgamation of imagination and contrast.

Jasmine Sandlas, with her flaming red hair and unique tone of voice is popular in both the Bollywood and Punjabi music industries. The US-based singer rose to fame with the groovy track Yaar Na Mile from Salman Khan starred Kick. Thereafter, she has built her own fan base with several hit singles.

This Delhi based artiste (Sethi) has been involved with several big Bollywood hits such as Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan (Programmer- Roy), Pink Lips (Hate Story 2), Hangover (Kick), Singham Theme (Singham Returns) and the popular Ganesha bhakti track called Jai Deva featuring Nooran Sisters in Vakratunda Mahakaaya, Dalinder Dance (7 Hours To Go) and Gadi Hai Mashook Jatt Di for Transporter 4 along with Nehar Wale Pul feat. Sona Mohapatra, from his very own Punjab Project.

The first single - Nehar Waale Pul, was a tribute to the legend Noor Jehan and launched as collaboration between celebrated artiste Sona Mohapatra and Sumit Sethi. Madam Noor Jehan who has been accorded the title of 'Mallika-E-Tarannum' for her prowess and vocal articulation, is still adored by million fans across the globe. Nehar Wale Pul is a folk tune that was made popular by Jehan and the re-loaded EDM folk version by Sethi was appreciated by many.

​The Punjab Project seeks to protect and keep relevant the heritage of Punjabi folk music, by compositionally giving the traditional strains of folk a contemporary feel. The key objective of this project is to put the conserve the rich culture and musical traditions, poetry and legendary artists of the Punjabi folk music.

From being a favourite headliner at celeb weddings of the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Diya Mirza among many others, to corporate events, college and music festivals to making the Spanish audience groove to Indian music at IIFA Stomp Mulafest in Madrid, Spain in 2016-Sumit has captured many peaks.