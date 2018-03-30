RadioandMusic
News |  30 Mar 2018 18:56 |  By RnMTeam

Shooting for 'Kishore Kumar Junior' wrapped up

MUMBAI: The shooting of filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly's movie Kishore Kumar Junior has concluded.

The film's actor Prosenjit Chatterjee on Friday took to Twitter to share a photograph of himself along with the cast and crew of the film. 

"Thanks team 'Kishore Kumar Junior' and finally we wrapped our shoot. Though the shoot was hectic, actors and technicians made it happen with their courage..under Kaushik Ganguly's leadership. Love you all," Prosenjit wrote alongside the image.

Ganguly's film is reportedly a tribute to legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar. 

Kishore Kumar is known for numbers like Mehboob Qayamat Hogi and Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si.

The director is known for making films like Rang Milanti, Shabdo, Apur Panchali and Chotoder Chobi. 

(Source: IANS)

