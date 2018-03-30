RadioandMusic

'Nindaraan Diyaan' depicts the state of a 'deceived lover'

MUMBAI: Nindaraan Diyaan, the track from an upcoming movie Blackmail has been released under T-Series. The song starts with a soothing voice and towards the latter part music instruments are introduced. The track will also give you feel of a ‘rock band playing live’.

The first song from the movie Happy Happy goes on a fictional note, second one Patola happens to be a peppy one, the third Bewafa Beauty an item song featuring Urmila Matondkar. All these tracks are linked to each other where each one depicts a story sung by music biggies like Badshah, Guru Randhawa, Aastha Gill and many more.

The fourth track Nindaraan Diyaan has been sung by Amit Trivedi who has rendered its music too. Lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Visuals to the track depict a simple set up of a love story where Irfan Khan recalls his marriage life. No sooner he realizes that he has been cheated upon by his wife, also that’s when the track takes a ‘speedy pace’.

Blackmail has been directed by Abhinay Deo stars Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari is all set to release on 6 April 2018.

