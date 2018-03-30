'Nindaraan Diyaan' depicts the state of a 'deceived lover'

MUMBAI: Nindaraan Diyaan, the track from an upcoming movie Blackmail has been released under T-Series. The song starts with a soothing voice and towards the latter part music instruments are introduced. The track will also give you feel of a ‘rock band playing live’.

Click here to view the track:

The first song from the movie Happy Happy goes on a fictional note, second one Patola happens to be a peppy one, the third Bewafa Beauty an item song featuring Urmila Matondkar. All these tracks are linked to each other where each one depicts a story sung by music biggies like Badshah, Guru Randhawa, Aastha Gill and many more.

Also Read: Guru Randhawa recreates 'Patola' for T-Series

The fourth track Nindaraan Diyaan has been sung by Amit Trivedi who has rendered its music too. Lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Visuals to the track depict a simple set up of a love story where Irfan Khan recalls his marriage life. No sooner he realizes that he has been cheated upon by his wife, also that’s when the track takes a ‘speedy pace’.

Also Read: It was great to collaborate with Irrfan again: Guru Randhawa

Blackmail has been directed by Abhinay Deo stars Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari is all set to release on 6 April 2018.