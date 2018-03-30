Give a listen to Palak Muchhal's melodious songs on her B'day

MUMBAI: A musical prodigy, Palak Muchhal who hails from a Marwadi-Maheshwari family in Indore released her first album Child for Children at the age of nine under Tips Music. Since then the singer has been giving the music industry hits be it solo or duet.

Over the years Palak has crooned some unforgettable numbers, thus on her special day, we bring you a list of Top 10 songs sung in her melodious voice.

Kaun Tujhe

.

Yaad Hain

Pehla Nasha Once Again

Dekha Hazaro

Kabhi Yaadon Mein

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Mundiyan

Chahun Main Ya Naa

Jab Tum Chaho

Kaise Mujhe/Tum Ho (Mixtape)