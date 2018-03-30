Give a listen to Palak Muchhal's melodious songs on her B'day
MUMBAI: A musical prodigy, Palak Muchhal who hails from a Marwadi-Maheshwari family in Indore released her first album Child for Children at the age of nine under Tips Music. Since then the singer has been giving the music industry hits be it solo or duet.
Over the years Palak has crooned some unforgettable numbers, thus on her special day, we bring you a list of Top 10 songs sung in her melodious voice.
Kaun Tujhe
Yaad Hain
Pehla Nasha Once Again
Dekha Hazaro
Kabhi Yaadon Mein
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Mundiyan
Chahun Main Ya Naa
Jab Tum Chaho
Kaise Mujhe/Tum Ho (Mixtape)