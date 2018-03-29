RadioandMusic
News |  29 Mar 2018 11:43 |  By RnMTeam

Puth, Taylor dedicate song to shooting victims

MUMBAI: Singer Charlie Puth has teamed up with James Taylor for a track called Change, which they have dedicated to

The three-and-a-half minute track finds Puth and Taylor showcasing their gentle vocals over a loose, stripped-back guitar arrangement, reports aceshowbiz.com

Puth wrote on Instagram that the song is dedicated to victims of gun violence.

"This song is dedicated to all of the Parkland students, any lives lost to senseless gun violence, and the world. Never again," he wrote alongside cover art for the track that features a dark blue backdrop.

The singer first performed the song at March for Our Lives rally here on 24 March.

During an Instagram Live, he said of the song: "It's about everybody, as humans we all help each other and that song came about through collaboration. This is the most important song I ever wrote."

He also expressed his happiness about collaborating with Taylor, who he said "is the reason why I write music".

"I can't believe I have a song with him right now," Puth added.

(Source: IANS)

