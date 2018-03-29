RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Mar 2018 17:52 |  By RnMTeam

Live singing one of toughest things: Udit Narayan

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Udit Narayan considers live singing to be one of the toughest things to do.

Udit, known for songs like Pehla Nasha, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kyo Kisi Ko, will soon appear as a guest judge on Rising Star 2, which is a live singing reality show.

"Live singing is one of the most toughest things one can ever do, even professional singers get nervous at times. But the top eight contestants of Rising Star 2 have mesmerised the entire nation with their outstanding performance," Udit said in a statement.

"They may not be professional singers but hats off to them for their confidence," he added.

Rising Star 2 is aired on Colors channel.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Udit Narayan Pehla Nasha Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Kyo Kisi Ko Rising Star 2 Colors channel
Related news
News | 27 Mar 2018

Jubin Nautiyal's special gift to Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

MUMBAI: Last evening was one of most memorable days for the Ambani’s as they celebrated the joy of the newly engaged couple, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The couple received various gifts from the guests but there was one amongst all that made its way to news.

read more
News | 20 Mar 2018

Wishing a happy birthday to the queen of melody Alka Yagnik

MUMBAI: A happy coincidence that new version of Ek Do Teen released during the birthday week of the original singer of the song, Alka Yagnik, is a perfect ode to the versatile singer.  

read more
News | 01 Mar 2018

'Rising Star 2' contestants to pay homage to Sridevi

MUMBAI:  As many as 14 contestants of the non-fiction show Rising Star 2 will pay tribute to actress Sridevi, whose sudden demise shook the nation.Sridevi, who starred in about 300 films, died due to drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel on 24 February.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2018

Audio version of Diljit's CON.FI.DEN.TIAL is here

MUMBAI: The Punjabi artiste and now a Bollywood star Diljit Dosanjh who released the first song from his new album High End last week, has finally released the audio box of the entire album CON.FI.DEN.TIAL.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2018

Music has been Richa's passion since childhood

MUMBAI: Richa Sharma, who grew up singing devotional songs with her father, says music has been her passion since childhood.

read more

RnM Biz

News
T-Series crosses 40 million subscribers; aims quality content

MUMBAI: It’s a big win for the music label T-Series as they have achieved a 40 mn subscriber baseread more

Press Releases
Danny Howard joins Annie Mac to co-host new Radio 1 concept, The Rave Lounge

MUMBAI: Danny Howard and Annie Mac have announced the launch of an exciting new concept for BBC read more

News
Except Delhi, all other cities remain unmoved in RAM week 10

MUMBAI: In last week’s RAM data Delhi was the only city to remain constant, but this week it turread more

Press Releases
'Local Brain' is the theme for the 2018 edition of the India Radio Forum

MUMBAI: India Radio Forum (IRF) - the annual event brings together radio and media industry playeread more

Press Releases
BIG FM pioneers digital-first programmatic solution

MUMBAI: BIG FM is planning to invest in a robust programmatic solution designed to enhance and cread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Sonu Nigam conferred with a Doctorate

MUMBAI: The famous Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam has received his first doctorate from the prestigious Teerthanker Mahaveer University,...read more

2
Amaal, Armaan to revive 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi'

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik and his brother and composer Amaal Mallik are coming up with their version of the song Ghar Se Nikalte Hi from the 1996...read more

3
DJ Nucleya gives music to 'Behka' from High Jack

MUMBAI: After giving a successful song Paintra in Mukkabaaz, DJ Nucleya now gives music to upcoming film High Jack. The multi-talented artiste did...read more

4
'Heer' is a modern love ballad: Ved Sharma

MUMBAI: Ved Sharma, from Dabra in Madhya Pradesh grew up listening to Bollywood music. His foray into the entertainment world began at the age of 16...read more

5
Club DND Nights grabs music communities' attention

MUMBAI: New Delhi is undeniably one of the most happening places in the country, and the list of attractions keeps growing with every passing day....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group