'Jeevan Sare Swapnanni Sajale', a track to motivate you

MUMBAI: Jeevan Sare Swapnanni Sajale, a Marathi track released under Zee Music Marathi is sure to inspire you not only with its visuals but also lyrics. The entire song would give you a feel of a ‘live band’.

The track has been sung by Sagar Sutar and the lyrics are by Mayur Thorat. The track will pump you up to kick-start your life on a positive note. In terms of visuals the track focuses on a few characters who strive to aspire to achieve their goals. This track is from the movie Kissa The Unknown Truth directed by Siddharth Tayade starring Gagan Bhavsar, Pallavi Datre, Yogesh Lathe, Kshipra Rajhans, Chetan Shimpi, Kumal Rajput and Kiran.