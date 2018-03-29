RadioandMusic
News |  29 Mar 2018 17:29

'Heer' is a modern love ballad: Ved Sharma

MUMBAI: Ved Sharma, from Dabra in Madhya Pradesh grew up listening to Bollywood music. His foray into the entertainment world began at the age of 16 as a Radio Jockey and a voice-over artist for a local radio station. Now Ved Sharma happens to be an artist at VYRL Originals, an EMI property.

Also Read: Mohit Suri gives singing break to Ved Sharma

VYRL Originals recently released Heer, the third song from their property which has been sung written and composed by Ved Sharma. Explaining the concept Ved says, “It’s a song about a man confessing his love to the woman he loves and adores using the classic story of ‘Romeo Juliet’ as a metaphor. Heer is a modern love ballad.”

Click here to view the track:

 “At some point, every artist is inspired by his/her surroundings and situations. Heer is a song that’s very close to my heart, I wrote this when I was home. It took a couple of months for everything to fall in place but I wouldn’t have it any other way. The journey has been amazing,” adds Ved.

On his association with VYRL Originals, “I met Ash King during a film promotion who in turn introduced me to Mohit Sir. He heard the track which I had written, sung and composed. At that point, (Mohit) told me about a concept that he was working on to give independent musicians a platform to showcase their music outside Bollywood films. After months of hard work, we recorded the song in Mumbai and there’s been nothing but a positive feedback for the song.”

