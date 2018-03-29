DJ Nucleya to host a show on BBC Asia Network

MUMBAI: DJ Nucleya who has been entertaining his audience with dazzling music has made a big way for himself. The DJ will soon be featured on a show not on Indian radio but BBC Asian Network. Great news, isn’t it?

From listening to Nucleya’s music on BBC Asian Network to now see him talk about his music, this is a great progress achieved by the DJ.

It is a Sunday evening show from 7-9 pm where the Indian DJ will share his experience from Indian dance music scene, tours with international artists like Skrillex, Major Lazer, Diplo and DJ Snake in India. Not only this, he will also showcase the best of new electronic music from across South-Asia.

“From having my music played on the BBC Asian Network to being able to host a show is an honour. I hope to use this platform to shed light on some of the incredible young producers making music in India and across the South Asian diaspora. I'm incredibly excited about this opportunity and cannot wait to get started," said Nucleya to BBC Asian Network.

Also the talented music producer retweeted a post by BBC Asian Network:

