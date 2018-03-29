RadioandMusic
DJ Nucleya gives music to 'Behka' from High Jack

MUMBAI: After giving a successful song Paintra in Mukkabaaz, DJ Nucleya now gives music to upcoming film High Jack.

The multi-talented artiste did not need much help in putting Behka track together. He had Vibha Sharaf to work with him on the track and she did an outstanding job of writing the lyrics and singing the track. This is not all; she also worked on the music of the track with Nucleya.

The lead actor Sumeet Vyas and Nucleya recently made headlines for Sumeet learning DJ skills from Nucleya for his character.

