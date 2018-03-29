Club DND Nights grabs music communities' attention

MUMBAI: New Delhi is undeniably one of the most happening places in the country, and the list of attractions keeps growing with every passing day. Recently the city made way for a classic luxury beach club ‘DND Nights’.

The massive venue features a poolside lounging, dining, and a nightclub that will play host to music acts every Saturday. This would be an evening-to- night party hub; a treat for all the food, music and party lovers in the city.

This party hub did grab huge attention of singers around and they collectively shared their thoughts on DND Nights.

Milind Gaba: I was invited for the DND Party in Noida but got late because of my show in Ghaziabad and I wasn’t good for a while. But then I went for DND Nights for very short time and I was amazed with this new party venue. This place is surely ‘lit’. People can experience the wave pool along with late ‘nightclubbing’. I am sure people who go there will surely fall in love with DND Night party concept.

Indeep Bakshi: I travel a lot because of shows and shoots so I have discovered many new places to party but the kind of concept DND Nights powered by Toddy has introduced is completely unique. There is no such place to party. Their ambiance, interiors and the hospitality is such that it will take you to Las Vegas. I will surely be seen partying at DND Nights mostly on every Saturdays.

King Kazi: I was accompanied by Anup Kumar Paaji who is a very close friend to Vineet paaji owner of Toddy the mastermind in the making of this club. As I entered I could feel that I am somewhere abroad and my expression was ‘wow’ what a place! I was in Punjab and I came specially to attend the inauguration of DND Nights.

Star Boy LOC: Even if you are a party person or not but once you go there you will just get addicted to the venue. DND Nights made my night on the eve of its inauguration. It feels like one is partying abroad. I'll not be going to Goa or anywhere in India or international for a pool party at least. As far as I know, there is no such place in Delhi NCR or in any metro city which has such a huge place to party.

S.Mukhtiyar: I was in Mumbai for some work and got an invite to the inauguration party of DND Nights. I should tell you that this club made my evening. I was so happy to see such a huge party place. I would surely like to go there again.

Rapper Muhfaad: If I feel like partying then DND Nights venue pe jake. It’s a crazy place to party. I had a lot of fun there with my friends. That’s an apt place to party and would suggest you go there and party.