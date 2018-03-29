RadioandMusic
News |  29 Mar 2018

Calvin Harris, former girlfriend enjoy Mexican getaway

MUMBAI: DJ Calvin Harris and his former model girlfriend Aarika Wolf enjoyed a getaway here.

Harris looked relaxed in a floral shirt and denim shorts as he sped around on a jet-ski together with Wolf, who wrapped her arms around the How Deep Is Your Love hitmaker, reports aceshowbiz.com. 

The former couple later soaked up the sun on a luxurious yacht. This time, Wolf's svelte figure was fully on display as she wore a marine print bikini. Harris, meanwhile, changed his previous outfit to a white sleeveless shirt.

The two dated back in 2014 after meeting on the set of Harris's music video for his track Blame. Following the report that the musician put on flirty display with singer Taylor Swift at the Brit Awards, they broke up in February 2015. He then dated the songstress for 15 months, before calling it quits in June 2016.

Later, Harris and Wolf rekindled their romance in October 2017. The split a few months later.

(Source: IANS)

