News |  29 Mar 2018 18:48 |  By RnMTeam

Amaal, Armaan to revive 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi'

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik and his brother and composer Amaal Mallik are coming up with their version of the song Ghar Se Nikalte Hi from the 1996 film Papa Kehte Hain.

Produced by T-Series, the new song's video was shot in Greece. It will show Armaan searching for his loved one. 

"Bhushanji (Bhushan Kumar) had played this song to me in his office and he said he wanted me to do this song as my next single as it had this boy-next-door vibe to it and felt that I would fit it perfectly," Armaan said in a statement.

"Amaal already knew this song and was a fan of the melody and the composer Rajesh Roshanji. When he learned that I also featured in the video, Amaal, without any hesitation said that he wants to work on it and give it his twist. From there on, the song just kept on getting grander and much more beautiful than what I had in mind for it," he added.

Known for chartbusters like Bol Do Na Zara, Naina and Main Hoon Hero Tera, Amaal said: "I have tried to maintain the original essence of the song without tampering with it much. I've given it my style of production and also healthily contributed melodically."

Armaan added that apart from the chorus line -- Ghar se nikalte hi, kuch door chalte hi raste mein hai uska ghar -- everything else is "completely fresh".

The lyrics of the song have been penned by Kunal Verma. 

The single will launch on T-Series' YouTube channel on 4 April. 

(Source: IANS)

