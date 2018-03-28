RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Mar 2018 18:39 |  By RnMTeam

We will focus more on online content: Indian Ocean

MUMBAI: Indian Ocean, the band that is famous for fusion in India will be performing with The Local Train at High Street Phoenix’s Awestrung.

 “So we are in Mumbai after a long time. We are playing in Mumbai after six months since we’ve had our public concert and we love performing in Mumbai. We have three to four new songs that haven’t been released; we would be playing them at Awestrung this month. Also, there would be perennial favourites thrown in for good measure too,” says the band.

Giving an insight into their new track the Indian Ocean states, “First track is Akhiyan Udeek Diyan a cover of a Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan song and we did it on Times Music insistence. They recently acquired rights to a lot of Nusrat Saab’s catalogue and had an interesting idea of getting various bands and producers to make their own versions of Nusrat ji’s songs. We found this interesting and jumped at this opportunity.”

The band further continues, “The second song is Jaadu Malaya which is written by a close friend of the band Varun Grover. We have worked with Varun on numerous songs but always commissioned for a film or some other project. This should be the first track that we worked on for our album or independent release. The third track on the list is Soch Mat (tentative title) this one we have been playing live for a while now, it doesn’t comprise of lyrics and does have a Carnatic influence.”

Highlighting the song making process, “We work on a song for as long as it takes to get it right. Some songs we released have been just ideas for more than a decade. The way we make music is, to begin with a central idea and keep jamming on it. Then we put in our efforts till it sounds right and all of us are happy with the progress. We never release a song that we are not fully convinced about.”

Lastly, the band shares their future plans, “We will focus more on online content. We will release all singles on a digital platform whether it’s an audio or video release. Each song will have a unique story to tell about its own campaign. You will also see a lot more engagement between the fans over the course of these singles. We would be releasing six to seven tracks a few months later from now.”

Tags
Indian Ocean High Street Phoenix Awestrung Varun Grover Times Music The Local Train
Related news
News | 14 Feb 2018

Punjabi singer Akhil unveils love single on V-Day

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Akhil released a love single titled Akh Lagdi on Valentine's Day on Wednesday. The romantic song was composed by Desi Routz and written by Bittu Sharma. Watch the song below:

read more
News | 12 Feb 2018

'Soch' guitarist turns singer with 'Tere Bina'

MUMBAI: Popular guitarist Sushant Sharma, known for his work in songs like Soch, has made his debut as a singer with the romantic number Tere Bina.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2018

Rustum debuts with his latest romantic Punjabi pop single 'Mental'

MUMBAI: Rohit Tripathi whose stage names spells Rustum is all set to enter the music world with his latest romantic Punjabi single Mental. Rustum has collaborated with Badri Ki Dulhania fame Ikka Singh for this track.

read more
News | 01 Feb 2018

'Yaari Ve' was an experiment which could have backfired: Meet Bros

MUMBAI: Meet Bros had  released Yaari Ve, a romantic number under Times Music. This track seems to be a unique piece and one wouldn’t think of Yaari Ve coming out of Meet Bros. The track has received immense appreciation as it’s crossed 13 million plus views in a month.

read more
News | 15 Jan 2018

Music has always been my religion: Benny Dayal

MUMBAI: Singer Benny Dayal, whose new romantic single Sunwai released on Monday, says music has always been his religion.

read more

RnM Biz

News
T-Series crosses 40 million subscribers; aims quality content

MUMBAI: It’s a big win for the music label T-Series as they have achieved a 40 mn subscriber baseread more

Press Releases
Danny Howard joins Annie Mac to co-host new Radio 1 concept, The Rave Lounge

MUMBAI: Danny Howard and Annie Mac have announced the launch of an exciting new concept for BBC read more

News
Except Delhi, all other cities remain unmoved in RAM week 10

MUMBAI: In last week’s RAM data Delhi was the only city to remain constant, but this week it turread more

Press Releases
'Local Brain' is the theme for the 2018 edition of the India Radio Forum

MUMBAI: India Radio Forum (IRF) - the annual event brings together radio and media industry playeread more

Press Releases
BIG FM pioneers digital-first programmatic solution

MUMBAI: BIG FM is planning to invest in a robust programmatic solution designed to enhance and cread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Tab Bhi Tu', an amalgamation of emotions

MUMBAI: Tab Bhi Tu, third song from the movie October has been released under Zee Music Company. This is a song to sway you along with those tunes...read more

2
We will focus more on online content: Indian Ocean

MUMBAI: Indian Ocean, the band that is famous for fusion in India will be performing with The Local Train at High Street Phoenix’s Awestrung. “So we...read more

3
Jubin Nautiyal's special gift to Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

MUMBAI: Last evening was one of most memorable days for the Ambani’s as they celebrated the joy of the newly engaged couple, Akash Ambani and Shloka...read more

4
Drake's 'God's Plan' tops Billboard

MUMBAI: Drake’s God’s Plan continues to rein Billboard Hot 100 chart for nine consecutive weeks. The track released on 16 February 2018 is the fifth...read more

5
Blinders channels the spirit of Japan in Ōkami

MUMBAI: The amazing Blinders returns to STMPD RCRDS after he ripped things up with his Snakecharmer track in late 2017 and also delivered a killer...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group