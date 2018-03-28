RadioandMusic
'Tab Bhi Tu', an amalgamation of emotions

MUMBAI: Tab Bhi Tu, third song from the movie October has been released under Zee Music Company. This is a song to sway you along with those tunes sung by the legendary Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. One would witness Tab Bhi Tu inclined more towards the lyrical part than the background music.

The track has been sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, penned by Tanveer Ghazi and music is given by Anupam Roy. Visuals to the track depict Varun Dhawan in his character as a ‘butler’ where he seems to be distressed, also the video has been shot at breath-taking locations.

Click here to view the track:

Use of electric guitars by Rishabh Ray with acoustic guitars and bass by Sanjoy Dass in the track would catch that beat of attention while music towards the end lifts up the track. The song comprises a blend of emotions which the lead characters go through. It also showcases a few visuals which were similar to that of Theher Ja.

October a Shoojit Sircar film starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu is set to hit the box office on 13 April 2018.

